The Full Economic Cost of Credential Stuffing Attacks

Grooming is a method of establishing a connection with a person to perpetrate a crime against them. Grooming is becoming more common in fraud, both online as well as in interpersonal interactions. What’s more, scammers are getting more sophisticated in their techniques. There is a mistaken belief that scammers are forceful, arrogant, and therefore easy to spot, but many play a long game, carefully and patiently grooming the victim before asking for money. In some cases, they don’t even ask for money. Instead, they carefully orchestrate events, sometimes using other actors to get the victim to offer help. This is a frequent occurrence in romance scams, but there are others, too. Financial and clairvoyant scams can also include a component of grooming, and this grooming serves a different purpose for different scams. Sometimes, it is to stop the victim from reporting the scam, and other times, it may be to facilitate long-term cooperation and financial abuse.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO