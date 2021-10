As 2022 begins, NAB COO Curtis Legeyt will assume the role of President/CEO of the nation’s leading voice in Washington for the broadcast media industry. Gordon Smith is winding down a 12-year tenure at the association, and with the cancellation of the 2021 NAB Show, there’s only one place radio and TV industry executives will get the chance to personally wish Smith well as he heads into retirement.

4 DAYS AGO