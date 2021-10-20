CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

ISU basketball picked 9th in MVC poll

By Omar Tellow
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State basketball was selected to finish 9th out of 10 teams in the Missouri Valley Conference Preseason poll. Drake was picked to win the league followed by Loyola and Northern Iowa. Also on Wednesday, guard Tyreke Key was named Preseason First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference. The senior averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.1 steals per game in 2020-21.

Indiana State head coach Josh Schertz takes over after a 13-year run at NCAA Division II Lincoln Memorial University where he had a career record of 337-69. He says it will take a while to establish the system he wants to run. “We’re a wok in progress for sure we have a lot of ground to cover I think when you’re taking over a new program we do have three guys who are familiar with how we play but we have a group you know a number of guys that hey it’s brand new to them,” Schertz said. They open the season with an exhibition against Rose-Hulman on Thursday November 4th.

