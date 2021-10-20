Changing seasons can trigger allergies for some people

ATLANTA — Once autumn rolls around, folks who suffer with allergies may begin to rush to their medicine cabinets for relief.

Priscilla Birdsong is just one of the many people in the Atlanta metro that suffer from seasonal allergies.

“Every now and then. Just depends on the pollen,” Birdsong said.

For some people allergy season is unfortunately every season.

“Because of the warmer days and cooler nights, pollen counts are going up,” said Dr. Stanley Fineman with Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

Patients there are either being tested for allergies or getting allergy shots. He blames ragweed and mold for much of the current problems.

Fineman said all of the mask wearing because of COVID-19 has actually helped some of his patients. However, because of COVID-19 and the flu doctors are going to have to dig even deeper.

“There are certain symptoms that ‘do’ overlap. So you have to be very careful when you make that diagnosis,’ said Fineman.

Birdsong said she feels her allergies in the spring but not usually during the fall but can sympathize with those who do.

“Go to CVS or Walgreens. Call your doctor. Get some allergy meds and keep moving,” Birdsong said.

