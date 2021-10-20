John Molchon Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

O.J. Howard. Chicago has defended opposing tight ends very well this season but Howard is coming off his best game of the season and will once again be a significant part of the offense with Rob Gronkowski still not back from his fractured ribs. Howard, who has been playing almost exclusively inline with the offensive line, rather than detached in the slot or out wide, caught six passes for 49 yards and his first touchdown of the season against Philadelphia in Week Six. Several of those receptions were quick tight end screens that gave Howard a chance to use his run-after-catch ability to good effect. Howard has also helped with his blocking, running routes less frequently than fellow tight end Cameron Brate, and the Bucs have averaged 114 rushing yards per game over the three weeks Gronkowski has been out. Howard's pass blocking may be more significant this Sunday, however, as the Bears have gotten significant pressure off the edge this season. One challenge for Howard will be avoiding middle-of-the-field star Roquan Smith, who excels in pass coverage and can shadow almost any tight end in the league.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO