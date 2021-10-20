Over $1 million from the California Build Back Boldly budget was set aside to fund a new playground in Ramona Park in North Long Beach.

On Wednesday, Councilman Rex Richardson, Mayor Robert Garcia and state Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon presented a check worth $1.5 million to the community during a public meeting at Ramona Park.

“As a dad of two young daughters, I believe that safe and quality play spaces should be accessible to every family and look forward to creating many new memories at this great new amenity for our neighborhood,” Richardson said in a statement.

Rendon’s office, whose district includes the northern end of Long Beach, announced on Monday that $1.5 million was set aside from the California budget to fund the park.

The California Senate first announced the Build Back Boldly budget plan in April as a roadmap to fund programs and initiatives to help communities bounce back from the pandemic. Some of these programs included first-time homebuyer support and reduced copays for health care.

Matthew Hamlett, Richardson’s chief of staff, said they are still working on announcing a groundbreaking date for the park.

The post New North Long Beach playground to be built using $1.5 million in state funding appeared first on Long Beach Post .