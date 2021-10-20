CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Caledonia separatists call for referendum boycott

By Theo Rouby
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ism2d_0cXaJayJ00
A woman from the Kouma tribe walks during a campaign vaccination against Covid-19 for the Kouma's tribe on the French Pacific island territory of New Caledonia /AFP/File

Separatist leaders in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia called Thursday for a boycott of a December independence referendum, urging the government to focus on the Covid crisis.

Members of the pro-independence FLNKS group issued the statement a day after they called on France's minister for overseas territories Sebastien Lecornu to postpone the poll during his visit there.

The government should prioritise fighting the Covid pandemic in the territory, which has claimed 245 lives since September.

Paris agreed the request from the New Caledonia legislature to hold the consultative referendum under the terms of a decolonisation plan, known as the Noumea Accord, agreed in 1998.

But the FLNKS statement said the government -- with the next year's presidential elections in mind -- was insisting on pressing ahead with the vote so as to meet its obligations under the Noumea Accord.

Given the health crisis, it argued, the referendum could not be held properly.

Lecornu, during his visit, said the health situation was "tense" but under control, and only a situation in which the epidemic was running riot could justify postponement of the referendum.

New Caledonia is due to hold what will be its third referendum on independence on December 12, having already twice rejected the proposal.

The Noumea Accord ended a deadly conflict between the mostly pro-independence indigenous Kanak population and the descendants of European settlers.

It allowed for up to three independence votes by 2022 if requested by at least a third of the local legislature.

In a first referendum in 2018, 57 percent voted to remain part of France. In the second, in October 2020, that share decreased to 53 percent.

An archipelago of around 270,000 inhabitants located about 2,000 kilometres (1,250) miles east of Australia, New Caledonia has been a French territory since 1853.

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Olympic Flame Arrives In Beijing After Activists Ramp Up Boycott Calls

The Olympic flame arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for the 2022 Winter Games following a ceremony in Greece overshadowed by protests over China's human rights record. Beijing -- set in February to become the first host of a Summer and Winter Games -- held a welcome event for the flame at the capital's Olympic Tower, where it will go on display.
SPORTS
AFP

Desperate Algerians ready to die at sea to reach Spain

Cutting through the black night waters of the Mediterranean, a boat carrying Algerian migrants is speeding towards Spain, all of them ready to risk death if it means escaping the despair of their homeland. "I'd rather die at sea than stay in Algeria," says Khaled Dih, his eyes dark, and his Nike trainers soaked and full of sand, after landing on a beach at Almeria following a six-hour crossing from Oran. It was one of around 50 boats that day which made the dangerous crossing from the Algerian coastline which lies 200 kilometres (120 miles) to the south, officials and NGOs said. "There is nothing there, no work in the bled," Dih said, using a North African word meaning "the old country", dragging on a cigarette as he adjusted his ponytail.
EUROPE
Reuters

Beijing Games organisers receive flame amid calls for boycott

ATHENS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics organisers on Tuesday received the Olympic flame at a heavily-guarded Panathenaic stadium in central Athens as human rights activists called on a boycott of the Games over China's human rights record. In a brief ceremony inside the empty stadium that hosted...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Referendum#Legislature#French#Covid#Flnks#European
AFP

Uzbek leader set to win vote with no real opposition

Ballot-counting was underway Sunday in a presidential election where incumbent Shavkat Mirziyoyev faces no real opposition as he champions reforms in the Central Asian country while maintaining its authoritarian foundations. Mirziyoyev has been credited for launching what he calls a "New Uzbekistan", ending a decades-old system of forced labour with roots in the former Soviet Union and introducing limited media freedoms. The former prime minister came to power in 2016 after the death of his mentor, dictator Islam Karimov, who ruled Uzbekistan for 27 years. Mirziyoyev presided over an unprecedented boom in foreign tourism in the country that borders Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and counts China and Russia among its partners.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Myanmar junta boycotts summit in protest at snub

Myanmar's junta boycotted a Southeast Asian summit Tuesday after its chief was banned from the event, deepening the regime's isolation nine months after it took power in a coup. The virtual gathering kicked off three days of meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with US President Joe Biden as well as China's premier in attendance. Myanmar topped the agenda of Tuesday's talks between regional leaders, with the country still in chaos following February's military takeover and the subsequent deadly crackdown on dissent. Facing calls to defuse the crisis, ASEAN -- which includes Myanmar -- has drawn up a roadmap aimed at restoring peace but there have been doubts over the junta's commitment to the plan.
WORLD
The Independent

France's Le Pen visits Hungary in bid for nationalist allies

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen held talks Tuesday with populist Hungarian Prime Minster Viktor Orban in Budapest a meeting the two politicians said advanced the cooperation of Europe's nationalist forces. At a news conference in Hungary's capital following the meeting, Le Pen lambasted what she said was emerging “ideological hegemony” in the European Union and she urged deeper cooperation among nationalist political parties that favor diminishing the EU's power over its member nations. “We have to have convergence, and this has to be our mode of existence,” Le Pen said. The visit reflected growing efforts by...
POLITICS
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
ualrpublicradio.org

China is removing domes from mosques as part of a push to make them more 'Chinese'

XINING, China — The Dongguan Mosque has adopted some very different looks in its nearly 700 years in China's northwestern city of Xining. Built in the style of a Chinese imperial palace, with tiled roofs and no domes, and adorned with Buddhist symbols, the mosque was nearly destroyed by neglect during political tumult in the early 20th century. In the 1990s, authorities replaced the original ceramic tiles on the roof and minarets with green domes.
RELIGION
AFP

Germany to increase controls as far-right activists target Polish border

Germany's interior minister on Sunday said the country would increase controls on the border with Poland, as police broke up an armed group of far-right activists trying to prevent migrants from entering. Horst Seehofer told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that 800 police had already been deployed on the German-Polish border to help deal with a recent increase in migrants crossing into Germany from Belarus. "If necessary, I am ready to reinforce this even more," he added. Police on Sunday broke up around 50 activists from the radical far-right group "The Third Way" (Der III. Weg), which had called for its members to gather to take action against migrants seeking to cross the border from Poland.
POLITICS
AFP

Sudan coup generals determined not to lose long-held power: analysts

By ousting senior civilian figures and disrupting a transition to democracy, Sudan's generals have ensured they maintain control in the East African country, as they have for most of its post-independence history, analysts say. On Monday security forces detained civilian leaders, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who have shared power with the military following the ouster of the autocratic president Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir more than two years ago. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared a state of emergency and dissolved the cabinet, as well as the ruling Sovereign Council of military and civilian figures which he has led since August 2019. The Council was supposed to pave the way for full civilian rule.
WORLD
AFP

Sudan PM Hamdok, from democratic transition to coup detainee

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was the face of the country's transition to civilian rule for more than two years. On October 15, Hamdok announced a roadmap to overcome what he described as "the worst and most dangerous crisis" of its transition to civilian rule.
WORLD
The Independent

Poland plans 'radical' strengthening of its military

Poland's ruling party leader presented plans Tuesday for a bill to “defend the fatherland,” legislation he said is aimed at “radically” strengthening the military as the country faces migration pressure from its eastern neighbor Belarus Jaroslaw Kaczynski who holds the position of deputy prime minister but is undisputedly the most powerful politician in Poland, said the bill is needed due to a deteriorating international situation and also to Poland's geopolitical location. Examples he gave included neighboring “Russia's imperial ambitions” and the hybrid warfare being waged by Belarus against Poland and other European Union nations using migrants."If we want...
POLITICS
The Independent

Finland's leader: Turkey decision on envoys 'regrettable'

Finland s leader said Sunday that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors, including the Nordic country's envoy, be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.”Prime Minister Sanna Marin told public broadcaster YLE that “this is a tough reaction” from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who announced the move on Saturday. A declaration of persona non grata against a diplomat usually means that the individual is banned from remaining in their host country. The diplomats were summoned to Turkey s foreign...
POLITICS
AFP

Migrants march on Mexican capital demanding 'dignity'

Around 1,000 migrants seeking refugee status marched on Monday towards the Mexican capital, as the government faced a call by the United Nations to process the requests quickly. Asked about the caravan, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday it was "important that migrants be treated with respect and dignity," and that requests for refugee status "be treated quickly."
IMMIGRATION
AFP

AFP

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy