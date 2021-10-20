CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI: Human remains found in Brian Laundrie search

By NBC News NOW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators found what appears to be human remains along with personal items...

Denise Ruff Gussler
5d ago

Has parents need to have ankle monitors or have police go with them and say it is for their protection. They need to be watched. I hope they gets the death penalty and this parents get the max too.

Melissa Richard
5d ago

The fact that the parents just "decided" to contact Lapw Enforcement and say they were going to "look" for him and they just "happen" to "find" some of his belongings and put them in a bag and gave them to Law Enforcement is so beyond fantasy !!! I don't believe for one minute they didn't plan all of this .

cheekysheila
5d ago

I want this animal caught and made pay......not some rotting plie of flesh. Thats too good for him and his family. This whole thing should teach you parents out there......TRUST NO ONE with your childs life, like Gabbys parents trusted Brian. From articals Ive seen, there was trouble in that relationship well before that trip. They put their trust in a killer.

CrimeOnline

Gabby Petito Crime Scene: Hiking Shoes Found Near Victim, Body was NOT Buried [Report]

A day after a Wyoming coroner announced that 22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a former prosecutor opened up about the crime scene and what it shows. Helicopters with KSL-TV flew above the area where searchers found Petito’s body on September 19 and reportedly spotted a pair of hiker’s boots beside her unburied body. A reporter with the outlet said Gabby’s body may have possibly been covered with a blanket.
The Independent

Rancher says there’s ‘no surviving’ alligator-infested swampland where Brian Laundrie said he was going hiking

A Florida rancher who has been helping authorities search the alligator-infested swampland where Brian Laundrie told his parents he was going hiking last week says there’s little chance he has survived there for two weeks.Alan McEwen has spent 30 years exploring the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, and says it contains so many treacherous threats to human life that make it all but impossible to survive in.“There’s no surviving out here, I don’t know how to say it,” Mr McEwen told Fox News.Since Mr Laundrie, 23, told his parents he was going hiking in the reserve on...
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Former FBI Agent Believes Brian Laundrie Will Be Found in His ‘Comfort Zone’

The North Port Police Department and the FBI continue to keep their back-end developments to themselves, preaching that they need to maintain the integrity of the Gabby Petito case. Still, a spokesperson went public to dispel all the campsite rumors on their behalf Friday. The same spokesperson also told the media that the Carlton Reserve search for Brian Laundrie had found absolutely nothing up to yesterday. Dog’s search of Florida’s De Soto area continues to leave him empty-handed as well. Although, the ex-reality star did just disclose a brand new lead with a Walmart surveillance camera.
KOCO

Authorities arrest 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with human remains found, Harrah arson investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with human remains found during an arson investigation in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Stockton Jr., 17 was taken into custody Thursday morning, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Deputies started investigating after...
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie Died By Suicide? Evidence Found At Scene May Have Answers

Experts believe that a personal item found alongside the body of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie on Wednesday could be the key to solving the cause of his death and that of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. The FBI and the North Port Police Department on Wednesday found Laundrie’s skeletal remains in...
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: Florida teenager reported missing near site of manhunt

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing near where law enforcement are searching for Brian Laundrie.North Port Police in Florida said Desirae Malava-Ortiz disappeared after leaving her home on Roxbury Circle earlier this week.Police issued an alert for the missing teen after they were unable to find her at her boyfriend’s house or place of work.She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a sweatshirt and white shoes, and may be travelling in a gray two-door Honda.“Family indicates she was recently in the Venice/ Nokomis area” of Florida, North Port Police said in a statement.A manhunt for Mr Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve is entering its fourth week after he left his parents home on 13 September.Authorities are asking anyone with information about Malava-Ortiz’s whereabouts to contact 941-429-7335 or kveigel@northportpd.com.
