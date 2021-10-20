Brian Laundrie: Definitely Dead

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, who authorities had said could help fill in at least some of the blanks about what Gabby Petito’s final days looked like, has been confirmed dead. Laundrie’s remains were found Wednesday in the Florida reserve authorities had been combing through for more than a month. Over the summer, the couple embarked on a cross-country road trip, from which Laundrie returned to their North Port, Florida, home alone on Sept. 1, police say. On Sept. 11, Petito’s parents reported her missing. Laundrie, without talking to authorities during Petito’s disappearance, left his home Sept. 13 and was not seen again, his parents later told police.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO