Public Safety

Brian Laundrie: Definitely Dead

Gawker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCadaver dogs and the Sarasota County Medical Examiner discovered human remains in the same area of a Florida wildlife preserve where, according to CNN, police found several items belonging to Brian Laundrie, the missing 23-year-old man...

www.gawker.com

Outsider.com

Stephen King Addresses Gabby Petito Case, Brian Laundrie’s Death

In the twisted and brilliant mind of horror author Stephen King, finding out Brian Laundrie’s cause of death seems unlikely. The author tweeted out his thought on Sunday, Oct, 24. He referenced the growing opinion that Laundrie committed suicide after Petito’s parents reported her missing. “I suspect Brian Laundrie committed...
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Claiming to Be Brian Laundrie’s Ex Writes ‘Heartbroken’ Tribute to Him

The Gabby Petito case continues to grip the nation with an emotional stronghold as news emerged of Brian Laundrie’s suspected death at the Carlton Reserve last week. Officials matched the partial remains they found on October 20th to dental records belonging to Brian Laundrie. Still, they could not confirm his manner or cause of death. Despite rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding this identification process, DNA has neither confirmed nor denied what the dental records show either.
KSLTV

With Brian Laundrie dead, here’s where else authorities could look for answers on what happened to Gabby Petito

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, who authorities had said could help fill in at least some of the blanks about what Gabby Petito’s final days looked like, has been confirmed dead. Laundrie’s remains were found Wednesday in the Florida reserve authorities had been combing through for more than a month. Over the summer, the couple embarked on a cross-country road trip, from which Laundrie returned to their North Port, Florida, home alone on Sept. 1, police say. On Sept. 11, Petito’s parents reported her missing. Laundrie, without talking to authorities during Petito’s disappearance, left his home Sept. 13 and was not seen again, his parents later told police.
Rolling Stone

Brian Laundrie, Person of Interest in Gabby Petito Murder, Found Dead

Authorities have used dental records to identify the remains of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the murder of his fiancée Gabby Petito. Laundrie was missing for more than a month before his remains were found in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, Florida, earlier this week, the Tampa FBI announced Thursday. Laundrie was also wanted by the FBI for debit card fraud. “On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,” the FBI said in...
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Dead? Authorities Request Cadaver Dog To Find Potential Remains Of Gabby Petito's Fiance

Brian Laundrie remains unfound over one month since he was first reported missing. This time, the authorities continued to comb the reserve with a massive move. The assisting sheriff's office confirmed that the investigators requested a cadaver dog to help them in carefully searching the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve. Laundrie allegedly told his parents he would visit the reserve for a hike on the day he disappeared.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ohmymag.co.uk

Brian Laundrie dead: FBI confirms remains belong to Gabby Petito’s fiance

Yesterday it was revealed that partial human remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, near where Brian Laundrie’s belongings were also located. The FBI has now confirmed that the bones have been ID’d as that of Brian Laundrie. Laundrie has been missing for over a month and was the sole person of interest in the case of his murdered fianceeGabby Petito.
enstarz.com

[BREAKING] Brian Laundrie CONFIRMED Dead But Stirred MORE Troubling Questions— 'Something is Off'

The FBI Denver officially released a confirmation that the human skeletal remains found in the Carlton Reserve are those of Brian Laundrie. On October 21, the FBI Denver Division revealed that the dental records of the human remains found at the T. Marby Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park belong to Brian Laundrie. This confirmed that the fugitive and Gabby Petito's fiancé is already dead.
The Independent

Internet obsessives scour Florida reserve for Laundrie clues showcasing possible ‘gator bones’ on social media

After the partial skeletal remains of Brian Laundrie were found in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve, internet-obsessed sleuths have been scouring the area searching for additional clues. Mr Laundrie was the person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Ms Petito's body was found on 19 September and was ruled a homicide from manual strangulation. Mr Laundrie's remains were found just over a month later on 20 October. The Sarasota County medical examiner used dental records to confirm the skeletal remains were those of Mr Laundrie. One woman, whose Twitter name...
