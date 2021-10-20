CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

Poll in Rep. Peters’ District Finds High Support for Medicare Drug Price Controls

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dSnU_0cXaHqv700
U.S. Rep. Scott Peters speaks to union workers at a car rally downtown on Election Day. Photo by Chris Stone

A survey released Wednesday found that a majority of voters in Rep. Scott Peters’ district support giving Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices and expressed doubts this would hamper innovation.

Peters, whose 52nd District is one of the three top locations for biomedical research and drug development in the United States, has offered an alternative drug-pricing plan to what is contained in the Lower Drug Costs Now Act supported by most Democrats.

The poll by North Carolina-based Public Policy Polling found that 81% of the 667 voters surveyed said they support giving Medicare the power to lower prescription drug prices.

Just 11% agreed with the statement that “by letting Medicare dictate prescription drug

prices, we will undercut drug companies’ ability to innovate and develop new drugs.”

Peters is a Democrat, and Public Policy Polling is considered a Democratic polling firm, but the Congressman is one of a vocal group of centrists opposing the drug pricing plan.

Half of those polled said Peters’ stance on the issue would make them less likely to vote for him.

The survey was fielded from Oct. 15 to 16 with 50% of interviews conducted by telephone and 50% by text message.

The respondents trended older than the San Diego County average, where the median age is 36, with 38% aged 46 to 65 and 26% at 65 — the age Medicare kicks in — or older.

The poll was sponsored by Protect Our Care, a national healthcare advocacy organization.

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Scott Peters Is Right to Stand Against Doomed Drug Pricing Plan

Congress is shaping up to be one of the scarier places to be this Halloween. The reconciliation bill remains an unsolved riddle and Congressional Democrats and President Biden are pushing for some particularly ill-advised policies. Chief among them are changes to the way we calculate drug prices. Fortunately, wise members like San Diego’s Rep. Scott Peters are pushing back.
SAN DIEGO, CA
bioworld.com

Support for U.S. drug pricing legislation crumbling as deadline for passage approaches

The push for legislation that would lower prescription drug prices in the U.S. has mounted in recent months, but support for Medicare pricing negotiations has faltered in the past few weeks. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) is the latest Senate Democrat to signal his aversion to giving the government the authority to negotiate prices with drugmakers, breathing new life into hopes that the pharmaceutical industry will yet again escape a mechanism that critics say would suppress innovation at the expense of patients in desperate need of state-of-the-art therapies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
azpbs.org

Poll shows Arizonans want Congress to act on lowering prescription drug prices

A new poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights shows that Arizonans want Congress to act on lowering prescription drug prices, which is included in the budget currently being considered on Capitol Hill. We talked about this new survey, and the issue of prescription drug prices, with Arizona AARP state director Dana Marie Kennedy and Mike Noble, Chief of Research and Managing Partner for OH Predictive Insights.
ARIZONA STATE
manisteenews.com

The government could, and should, save billions on Medicare drug prices

The following editorial was published in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:. (TNS) When the Biden administration proposed allowing the federal government to negotiate Medicare drug prices earlier this year, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the result would be drug price drops of between 57% and 75%. In 2019, when the...
U.S. POLITICS
Long Island Business News

Trasciatti: Democrats should unite in support of medicare negotiation

One of the most promising policies that Congress is set to include in the reconciliation package is Medicare negotiation, which would finally address the high prices of prescription drugs. Americans pay more for prescription drugs than any other wealthy country, and millions of families lack the financial means needed to access the medication they are prescribed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Drug Prices#Drugs#Democrats#Public Policy Polling#Democratic#Protect Our Care
Salt Lake Tribune

Mary Tipton: Medicare drug price ‘negotiations’ should be a nonstarter

Recent efforts to pass the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill predictably imploded. Some Democratic lawmakers are rightly concerned about the big price tag fueling inflation that has already hit a 30-year high. It’s a worry shared by Utah Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee. But rising food prices isn’t the only roadblock to the so-called “Build Back Better” agenda.
HEALTH
kjzz.org

Study finds majority of Arizonans think drug prices are too high

A Phoenix-based market research firm has released results from a poll showing Arizona voters not only think drug prices are higher in the U.S. than the international average, they also want Congress to do something about it. An AARP-commissioned poll from OH Predictive Insights found almost unanimous support to allow...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Kaiser Family Foundation

The Public Weighs In On Medicare Drug Negotiations

With much attention on the public’s view on Medicare drug price negotiations, the latest KFF Tracking Poll finds large majorities support allowing the federal government to negotiate and this support holds steady even after the public is provided the arguments being presented by parties on both sides of the legislative debate (83% total, 95% of Democrats, 82% of independents, and 71% of Republicans).
U.S. POLITICS
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Medicare and prescription drug costs

Very happily, it has come to my attention that our lawmakers in Washington are presently considering a proposal that would allow Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices. This proposal would make medications that many seniors, and others, rely upon much more affordable. As an example, my wife and...
HEALTH
New Jersey Globe

Unions and activists call on Menendez to support Medicare drug negotiation

A coalition of left-leaning unions and activist groups in New Jersey released a statement today calling on Senator Bob Menendez to support a proposal allowing Medicare to negotiate with drug companies, an issue on which Menendez is currently one of a small number of congressional Democratic holdouts. The coalition was...
HEALTH
Times of San Diego

Rep. Issa Bill Would Exempt Those with COVID Antibodies from Vaccine Mandate

Rep. Darrell Issa introduced legislation Thursday that would allow exemption from federal vaccine mandates for individuals who test positive for antibodies against COVID-19. Issa said his H.R. 5642, dubbed the Follow Accepted Science Together Act, was “developed with a scientific approach” and will make “the vaccine mandate as proposed by the Biden administration unnecessary for millions of Americans.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy