CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

City Seeks Feedback for ‘Climate Resilient SD’ Plan to Help Weather Climate Change

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02TnG7_0cXaGOOe00
Rain floods San Diego streets. Photo via @CityofSanDiego Twitter

San Diego officials asked for public feedback Wednesday on its recently released draft Climate Resilient SD plan, intended to assist in implementing strategies of the city’s Climate Action Plan.

Specifically, Climate Resilient SD looks at the past, present and future conditions of San Diego’s primary climate change hazards: wildfires, coastal flooding and erosion, flooding and drought, extreme heat and sea-level rise.

“The climate crisis is already impacting San Diegans, especially those in frontline communities,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “We are doing the work needed to prepare our city to overcome these threats while addressing environmental justice. Our efforts to enhance San Diego’s resilience will result in many economic, health and quality of life benefits for all of us.”

The plan intends to ensure San Diego will not only have the capacity to respond and recover from climate change hazards but also improve through investments in local communities. In addition, the plan focuses on maintaining critical city services, prioritizing investments for the city’s most vulnerable populations and investing in the areas with the greatest needs.

Residents and members of the public can read the draft, provide feedback and interact with others giving input by visiting the city’s Resiliency webpage, Sandiego.gov/sustainability/resilience. Comments can also be submitted to JTMoore@sandiego.gov or mailed to Attn: Climate Resilient SD Team at 9485 Aero Drive, M.S. 413, San Diego, CA 92123.

“Climate change hazards present a risk to San Diego’s natural environment, public health and safety, and economic prosperity,” said City Planning Director Mike Hansen. “By taking action now, we ensure our city is not only prepared to respond to the impacts of climate change but is actually able to thrive.”

“We are committed to planning for a more equitable, sustainable and healthy future for all San Diegans, especially the most vulnerable who face the greatest risks and have the fewest resources available to respond,” Hansen said.

City staff held several outreach events and collected community surveys to develop the draft plan and will continue to solicit additional feedback before finalizing the document. Staff will present the draft to the Planning Commission at its Nov. 4, meeting.

Climate Resilient SD is expected to go to the San Diego City Council for approval by the end of this year.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

San Diego Foundation Awards Record-Breaking $104 Million in Grants for 2021 Fiscal Year

The San Diego Foundation announced Tuesday it granted a record-breaking $104.1 million during the 2021 fiscal year, most of which stayed in the San Diego region. “Our success this year is due to all the donors, nonprofit organizations and staff who helped our historic work happen,” said Mark A. Stuart, president and CEO of the foundation. “Because of their valuable contributions, we were able to help more San Diegans than ever before during a time when they needed it most.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Times of San Diego

San Diego County Issues General Rain Advisory for Ocean Waters

Environmental health officials Tuesday urged swimmers and surfers to stay out of the coastal beaches and bays following recent rain in the county. The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued a general rain advisory warning of increased bacteria levels from urban runoff in the ocean and bay waters — especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

San Marcos Health Care Provider Receives $334,887 Federal Grant for Underserved Patients

North County Health Services has received $334,887 in federal funding to provide patient-based, telehealth-based services, including COVID-19 screening. The money, courtesy of the Federal Communications Commission, will also help the agency provide treatment for urgent care, behavioral health, women’s health, dental services, chronic and long-term conditions, high-risk pregnancy, maternal health conditions, infectious disease and opioid dependency, officials said.
SAN MARCOS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
Times of San Diego

Assemblywoman Boerner Horvath Appointed to Little Hoover Commission

Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner Horvath was appointed Monday to the nonpartisan Little Hoover Commission by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon. “As the assistant majority leader for policy and research, and as a member of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, I strive to make accountable, effective, and efficient government central to the work I do as a legislator,” said Boerner Horvath, D-Encinitas.
U.S. POLITICS
Times of San Diego

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Now Available for SD County Residents

COVID-19 vaccination boosters are now recommended and available for all who qualify in San Diego County, officials said Tuesday. The county’s announcement follows the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval last week of booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines currently available. A time frame for when people should get the shot depends on which vaccine they received, according to the county.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Planning#San Diego City Council#San Diegans
Times of San Diego

San Diego’s New Ambulance Service Says It’s Ready to Begin Operations on Nov. 27

San Diego’s new ambulance services company said it has met key hiring benchmarks for emergency medical technicians and will be ready to begin operations on Nov. 27. Falck is replacing long-time provider American Medical Response under a five-year contract. The Denmark-based international company with U.S. headquarters in Orange County employs 27,000 in 30 countries.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy