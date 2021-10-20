CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Live coverage: Golden Knights never find groove, fall to Blues

By Justin Emerson
Las Vegas Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven after scoring first Wednesday night, it felt like the Golden Knights were walking a tightrope for much of the game. They had plenty of offensive chances, but gave up even more to the St. Louis Blues, and eventually it cost them. Vladimir Tarasenko converted on what turned into...

lasvegassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
vavel.com

Kraken fall to Golden Knights in franchise's first-ever game

Max Pacioretty scored twice as the Vegas Golden Knights held off the Seattle Kraken 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena. Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas while Robin Lehner, the number one goaltender following the departure of Marc-Andre Fleury to Chicago, made 25 saves. Ryan Donato scored the first...
NHL
the-rink.com

RECAP: Kraken fall in franchise opener 4–3 to Golden Knights

After two years of waiting, the Seattle Kraken finally played their first official NHL game in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. The results were not as Kraken faithful wished for, but it was a memorable night nonetheless. The Vegas Golden Knights were host to the Kraken for their inaugural game...
NHL
projectspurs.com

Golden Knights vs Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, 2021 NHL Schedule, How to watch Kraken Game

TV Channel: ESPN (USA), SN (Canada) In the first regular-season game in franchise history, the Kraken will take on the most recent expansion franchise. The Golden Knights have had immense success over their first four seasons and give Seattle a high standard to live up to. This will be the first of five road games for the Kraken before Seattle opens up Climate Pledge Arena on October 23rd.
NHL
NHL

Pluses, minuses for Bruins-Flyers, Blues-Golden Knights

Goalies rise to occasion for Boston, Philadelphia; shorthanded Vegas has tough test against St. Louis. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his pluses and minuses for key games each week throughout the season. The Boston Bruins (1-0-0) and Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-1) are each coming off impressive wins...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Marchessault
Person
William Karlsson
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Laurent Brossoit
Person
Chandler Stephenson
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Reilly Smith
Person
Torey Krug
Person
Alex Pietrangelo
Person
Brayden Schenn
Person
Brett Howden
Person
Nolan Patrick
Person
Klim Kostin
Person
Brandon Saad
1460 ESPN Yakima

Blues Beat Golden Knights 3-1 to Complete 3-0 Trip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko broke a tie midway through the third period in the St. Louis Blues’ 3-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Jordan Binnington made 42 saves, and Brandon Saad and Ivan Barbashev added goals for the Blues. St. Louis won all three games on its season-opening trip, also beating Colorado 5-3 and Arizona 7-4. William Karlsson opened the scoring for the Golden Knights, and Robin Lehner made 35 saves.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Robin Lehner can’t save Golden Knights in loss to Blues

The five-day break was supposed to allow the Golden Knights time to fix the defensive issues that cropped up early this season. But Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in front of an announced crowd of 17,690 at T-Mobile Arena showed there’s still work that needs to be done.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights

The Oilers cap off back-to-back games and their first road trip of the season on Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Edmonton Oilers conclude their first road trip of the season on Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second of back-to-back games. You can watch the game...
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

3 takeaways from Golden Knights’ 3-1 loss to Blues

Nobody was sure what to expect from the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday as they returned to play after five days off and minus their top two scorers. They were sloppy in their own end for long stretches and unlucky in their opponent’s end. But as is typical when the Knights...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#The St Louis Blues#The Golden Knights
Times-News

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights odds, picks and prediction

The St. Louis Blues (2-0-0) face the Vegas Golden Knights (1-1-0) Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Blues vs. Golden Knights odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Blues have...
NHL
knightsonice.com

Golden Knights suffer 3-1 loss to Blues despite strong effort by Lehner

The banged-up Golden Knights played their first game in six days and the first since losing captain Mark Stone and goal-scorer Max Pacioretty to injury. The St. Louis Blues handed Vegas its second straight loss by securing a 3-1 win Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Once again, the Knights lost a player to injury during the game, as Alec Martinez left the game in the third period and did not return.
NHL
NHL

Binnington makes 42 saves, Blues top Golden Knights for third win in row

LAS VEGAS -- Jordan Binnington made 42 saves, and the St. Louis Blues won their third straight game to start the season, 3-1 against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday. It's the first time the Blues have opened a season with three consecutive road wins, and their...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights preaching progress, not panic, after loss to Oilers

It’s too early in the Golden Knights’ season to panic. Two weeks ago we were still watching preseason games, after all. Vegas is missing three of its scoring forwards and its top defensive pair at this early juncture of the season, and the absences are showing in the results. But...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres waive Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres will wait until after practice on Monday to announce their final 23-man roster for the 2021-22 regular season. We got a little insight on Sunday when only Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was waived by the 2 p.m. ET deadline. That means Cody Eakin and John Hayden have not been waived and have made the team.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Kypreos Reports NHL Leans Toward Kane Suspension

Twitter has become the news outlet for insiders without a news outlet behind them. Former Hockey Night in Canada host Nick Kypreos, who now does a podcast for Sportsnet in Toronto, dropped a nugget about the NHL’s leanings toward embattled San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane. Kane has been under...
NHL
NHL

Golden Knights Drop 3-1 Contest to Blues

The Vegas Golden Knights (1-2-0) fell to the St. Louis Blues (3-0-0), 3-1, on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. After Vegas weathered an early St. Louis attack, William Karlsson netted his first goal of the season from Reilly Smith. The goal gave Vegas a 1-0 lead 8:17 into the first period. Both teams skated the rest of the period without a goal scored, but there was no shortage of offense as shots were 16-15 in favor of Vegas. The Blues tied the game 3:21 into the second period with a goal from Brandon Saad. There were no more goals scored in the second period despite Vegas outshooting St. Louis, 31-30. Midway through the third frame, a neutral zone turnover led to a Vladimir Tarasenko goal that gave the Blues a 2-1 lead. St. Louis iced the game with an empty-net goal and won, 3-1.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Reinforcements arrive for Golden Knights at forward

The Golden Knights’ five-day break between games appears to be paying dividends. They received some much-needed reinforcements Monday two days after practicing with more defensemen than forwards. Centers Nicolas Roy and Brett Howden, who are on injured reserve, and left wing William Carrier, who has been in concussion protocol, skated...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy