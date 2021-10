Martha and Snoop are getting into the Halloween spirit like only they can!. The pair have reunited to judge Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween, a new food competition special coming to Peacock on October 21. And in the trailer for the show, which dropped on Monday, the two appear to be embracing every bit of the spooky holiday, even dressing up in creative costumes—Snoop in a Bat Dogg look and Martha in a witchy ensemble complete with an oversized gray wig and bedazzled eyebrows.

