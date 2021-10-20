CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Historic London Live Music Venue Koko Prepares To Reopen Following Investment From Elisabeth Murdoch’s ‘Chernobyl’ Producer Sister

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHJ3P_0cXaFX8A00

An iconic UK live music venue is on the verge of reopening following millions of pounds of investment from Elisabeth Murdoch, Jane Featherstone and Stacey Snider’s Chernobyl producer Sister .

The UK-headquartered drama producer has taken a 40% minority stake in London venue Koko, which will reopen in spring 2022 following £70m worth of overall investment.

Driven by Founder and CEO Olly Bengough, the venue has undergone three years of construction and restoration following a blazing fire, colossal water damage and, subsequently, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The relaunch is happening in partnership with Sister, which is behind hits such as BBC2/Netflix’s Giri/Haji and the BBC’s upcoming This Is Going To Hurt adaptation, along with investing in the likes of Olivia Colman’s indie South of the River Pictures.

“It’s never been more important to support the next generation of artists and storytellers to collaborate, innovate and share their work,” said Murdoch.

“This connective power of music and the arts is what Olly and his team are harnessing as they develop Koko into London’s first next generation global entertainment experience.”

One of London’s most beloved music venues, Koko first opened as Camden Theatre in 1900 and has hosted the likes of Charlie Chaplin, The Rolling Stones and The Clash, becoming Koko in 2004.

The relaunched venue is 50,000 square feet and has been overseen by Bengough, who also drove the multi-million pound redevelopment almost 20 years ago that led to the formation of the modern Koko.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sheffield Doc/Fest Names Clare Stewart As Interim CEO & Asif Kapadia As Guest Curator

Leading UK documentary event Sheffield Doc/Fest has named former London and Sydney film festival director Clare Stewart as interim CEO. Stewart will steer the fest through its 2022 edition, which will run June 23-28. In addition, Oscar-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia has been named guest curator for next year, the first time the fest has employed someone in this role. Kapadia will personally select some sections of the screenings program and work with the team on events, talks and other initiatives. The Sheffield festival has faced a rocky ride over the past year. Previous director Cintia Gil stepped down in August, citing “artistic...
MOVIES
Deadline

BBC1’s ‘Happy Valley’ To Return For Third And Final Series; AMC+ Boards As Co-Producer

Sally Wainwright’s BBC1 hit police thriller Happy Valley is to return for a third and final season after six years off air, with AMC boarding as co-producer for AMC+ and Gentleman Jack indie Lookout Point taking over production from Red Production Company. Filming will begin early next year in West Yorkshire on the Bafta-winning six-part drama, which stars Sarah Lancashire as the iconic Sergeant Catherine Cawood alongside McMafia’s James Norton and Siobhan Finneran, with the show set to air later in 2022. Lancashire will reprise her role as Cawood, who discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir that...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Elizabeth Hurley To Star In Caribbean Rom-Com; Big Names On Board For Bafta Breakthrough Talent Jury – Global Briefs

Elizabeth Hurley To Star In Caribbean Rom-Com Elizabeth Hurley is to play the lead in The Caribbean Christmas, the rom-com shot in St Kitts and Nevis from MSR Media producer Philippe Martinez. Pic started filming this week. Cast on the film, which is the latest to be shot this year in the Caribbean island under its multi-film deal with MSR, includes Bridgerton’s Caroline Quentin, Nathalie Cox (Kingdom Of Heaven), Edoardo Costa (Live Free or Die Hard) and Incitement’s Hadar Cats. The film follows the story of an abandoned British bride, who spends December in the Caribbean with her bridesmaids as love...
MOVIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Music review: Joy Crookes is another nuanced newcomer from London

Joy Crookes, "Skin" (Insanity) The London singer-songwriter, 23, knew she was making a statement by naming her debut album "Skin." It's an impassioned statement about her British-Irish-Bangladeshi heritage, a nuanced and candid exploration of her multiracial identity. Listening to Crookes' soulful, intimate music can feel like intruding on a private...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Stacey Snider
Person
Charlie Chaplin
djmag.com

London’s KOKO venue will reopen in 2022

London venue KOKO will reopen in spring 2022 following a huge £70million restoration and redevelopment project. The iconic theatre — which has hosted everyone from Charlie Chaplin to Prince, Madonna, Amy Winehouse, and Dua Lipa — caught fire in January last year, with 30% of the roof devastated by the blaze and significant internal damage. At the time the address had already been closed for refurbishment.
MADONNA
completemusicupdate.com

Koko set to reopen in 2022 following £70 million revamp

The Koko music venue in Camden is set to reopen after three years next spring, unveiling a £70 million revamp, with new spaces for broadcasting, recording and livestreaming alongside its main theatre. “After three long and epic years of construction and restoration, I’m excited to announce that we will be...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Koko: Historic Camden music venue to reopen after fire

One of London's most famous music venues will reopen in spring after a £70m refurbishment. Koko, which has hosted artists such as Kanye West, Madonna, Prince and The Rolling Stones, closed in 2019 for refurbishment. In January 2020 a fire badly damaged the Camden venue's famous copper dome and delayed...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chernobyl#Music Venues#Live Music Venue#Bbc2 Netflix#Giri Haji#The River Pictures#The Rolling Stones
Reuters

London music venue Koko to re-open next spring after $96 million revamp

LONDON (Reuters) - Historic London music venue KOKO, where the likes of Madonna, Prince, Amy Winehouse and Coldplay have performed, will re-open next spring following a $100 million revamp. Located in Camden, in northern London, the site, originally a 19th century theatre where Charlie Chaplin once took to the stage...
MUSIC
Variety

Crowds Throng U.K.-Wide BFI London Film Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL The 65th BFI London Film Festival, which concluded Oct. 17, attracted crowds for in-person events and virtually. The festival unspooled over 12 days across London venues, 10 partner cinema venues around the U.K. and online. There were more than 139,000 physical attendances at screenings and events and over 152,000 virtual attendances. The festival closed with the European premiere of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” at new festival venue, the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall with director Joel Coen and key cast, including Frances McDormand, in attendance. There was a sting in the tail, however, as two people who attended the closing film and...
MOVIES
Deadline

BBC1/Amazon Round Off ‘Very British Scandal’ Cast; Charity Launches Wellbeing Hub; Refreshed C5 News Gears Up For Launch – Global Briefs

BBC1 And Amazon Round Off ‘Very British Scandal’ Cast BBC1 and Amazon Studios have rounded off the cast for Sarah Phelps’ upcoming drama A Very British Scandal. The likes of Poldark’s Richard McCabe, Fortitude’s Phoebe Nicholls and Trial of Christine Keeler’s Amanda Drew will join Claire Foy, Paul Bettany and Julia Davis in Blueprint Pictures’ three-part series, which tells of the scandal of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll. It follows 2018’s A Very English Scandal from the same networks and producer, which won multiple awards, was penned by Russell T Davies and starred Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw. Sony Pictures Television is international distributor of A...
TV & VIDEOS
themusicnetwork.com

SA Government offers live music funding, but heartbreak continues for venues

Adelaide Entertainment Centre (Photo credit: Danny Howe on Unsplash) The South Australian Government has announced a $7 million funding boost for live music and the arts. “[They] have been some of the hardest hit industries by the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated restrictions that were necessary to ensure South Australians stayed safe,” premier Steve Marshall said.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

‘Mothering Sunday’: Sony Pictures Classics Sets 2022 Rollout For Cannes Pic – Update

UPDATED, 9:59 AM: Sony Pictures Classics said today that its film Mothering Sunday will get a limited release on February 25 in Los Angeles and New York following its weeklong awards-qualifying run in November. The pic, which premiered at Cannes in July, will expand to other markets in the ensuing weeks, the distributor said. Mothering Sunday stars Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth and Olivia Colman, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Glenda Jackson. PREVIOUSLY, August 6: Sony Pictures Classics has set a Nov. 19 New York and Los Angeles theatrical release for their British romantic drama Mothering Sunday. SPC picked up the movie in September...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Millionaire hotel tycoon, 33, collapses and dies eight weeks after lavish wedding

A 33-year-old millionaire hotel tycoon mysteriously collapsed and died after partying in a Mayfair nightclub, it was reported.Vivek Chadha, who has links to the Conservative Party, was found dead in London in the early hours of Sunday.He was a Tory party donor and regularly attended events alongside the likes of former prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May.It comes only weeks after the 33-year-old married model Stuttee Chadha, 29, in a lavish wedding at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel on London’s Park Lane.A post-mortem is expected to be carried out to confirm the cause of Mr Chadha’s death which...
WORLD
Deadline

Richard “Dick” Evans Dies: Familiar Face On Iconic ’60s & ’70s TV Shows Was 86

Richard “Dick” Evans, who was a staple of 1960s and ’70s television, died on October 2 of cancer, his family announced today. He was 86. In his 40-year career, Evans played opposite Mia Farrow as a series regular on Peyton Place, acted opposite George C. Scott in Islands in the Stream and starred in Jack L. Warner’s final movie, Dirty Little Billy. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery And he was ubiquitous on dozens of classic shows such as Star Trek, Gunsmoke, S.W.A.T., Bonanza, The Mod Squad, Quincy ME, The A-Team, Hart to Hart, Gunsmoke and Lou Grant. Acting...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD
Deadline

‘Kenan’: Hayley Marie Norman Joins Season 2 Of NBC Comedy From Kenan Thompson

EXCLUSIVE: Hayley Marie Norman has joined the cast of NBC’s Kenan for Season 2 in a recurring role. Norman will portray the character of Janay, a new force in Kenan’s (Kenan Thompson) life. She is described as funny, beautiful, fierce, loving, and determined to get what she wants. Janay comes into Gary’s (Chris Redd) life and shakes things up for the Williams brothers. The comedy follows the recently widowed host of Atlanta’s no. 2 morning show who struggles to balance his job and his young daughters despite all the “help” he gets from his father-in-law (Don Johnson) and his brother/assistant/manager/house guest Gary....
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy