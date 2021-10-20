CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. acting attorney for Montana sends letters of statutes to state law enforcement

By Jaurdyn Johnson
 6 days ago
Letters from the acting US attorney for Montana arrived at the county attorney's offices, law enforcement agencies and school boards across Montana. The letters offer federal help--including help from the FBI--in any case of threats against school boards and teachers.

The letter included three pages of statutes ranging from conspiracy to depriving a person of their civil rights, to stalking and cyberstalking, and a statute related to false information or hoaxes.

The letter stated: “In response to a nationwide rise in threats and acts of violence against our educational community, Attorney General Garland has directed the FBI and the United States attorneys to partner with federal, state, local and tribal leaders to address the problem."

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the help is not needed.

“I do appreciate their concern, but that is a local issue, and I don't believe that's necessary,” said Dutton.

Dutton says that the enforcement agencies within the Helena area are prepared for threats toward school board members and teachers.

“The Helena police and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office are well equipped to respond and take those types of calls,” Dutton explained.

The sheriff says that there have not been local conflicts that have required law enforcement intervention.

“Not that I'm aware of, but tensions do get high though,” noted Dutton

For now, the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s office politely declined the FBI’s and US attorney for Montana's assistance on the issue.

