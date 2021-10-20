‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Erika Jayne’s Workout Gear Included a Pink Fila Hoodie, Leggings & Nike Sneakers Ahead of Reunion Show

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne may be making headlines as of late, but she appears to be going about business as usual. The “Pretty Mess” singer was spotted emerging from a self-defense class in Hollywood, Calif., with her trainer Rashad El Amin on Wednesday.

Jayne , who opened up to host Andy Cohen about her legal troubles during the first part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion on Bravo last week, donned a simple athletic look. The 50-year-old dressed in a light pink Fila hooded sweatshirt paired with black leggings and black Nike sneakers featuring hits of white.

The entertainer accessorized with black shades and a bright fire-engine red tote bag emblazoned with “As Seen on TV.”

In addition to singing, acting and bringing the drama to the “Real Housewives,” Jayne has collaborated with ShoeDazzle on several collections in recent years. Styles include bold pointy-toe pumps printed with her onstage persona “Pretty Mess” throughout as well as glittering boot designs, mesh pumps and neon-laced booties.

Fans of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” can check out the second part of the reunion tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.