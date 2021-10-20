CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Erika Jayne’s Workout Gear Included a Pink Fila Hoodie, Leggings & Nike Sneakers Ahead of Reunion Show

By Allie Fasanella
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSkpK_0cXaF7Vl00

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne may be making headlines as of late, but she appears to be going about business as usual. The “Pretty Mess” singer was spotted emerging from a self-defense class in Hollywood, Calif., with her trainer Rashad El Amin on Wednesday.

Jayne , who opened up to host Andy Cohen about her legal troubles during the first part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion on Bravo last week, donned a simple athletic look. The 50-year-old dressed in a light pink Fila hooded sweatshirt paired with black leggings and black Nike sneakers featuring hits of white.

The entertainer accessorized with black shades and a bright fire-engine red tote bag emblazoned with “As Seen on TV.”

In addition to singing, acting and bringing the drama to the “Real Housewives,” Jayne has collaborated with ShoeDazzle on several collections in recent years. Styles include bold pointy-toe pumps printed with her onstage persona “Pretty Mess” throughout as well as glittering boot designs, mesh pumps and neon-laced booties.

Fans of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” can check out the second part of the reunion tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Lizzo Has a High-Fashion Moment in a Dramatic 3D Floral Dress With Square-Toe Boots

Lizzo is no stranger to making bold fashion statements. And on Monday, she dressed to turn heads in an ethereal gown by designer Thom Browne. Taking to Instagram yesterday, the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker showed off a flowing, floral-embellished cape dress in various shades of gray. The floor-length frock, which fastened down the front, appeared at the sought-after American designer’s spring ’22 presentation last month and includes a matching headpiece. In a video, the Grammy Award-winning singer and rapper can be seen walking down her home’s steps toward a car while modeling the lavish look. Even giving the camera a little twirl, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Brings a Sleek Take to the Cutout Trend in Orange Dress and Trendy Mules at EMA Awards Gala

Julianne Hough revamped the cutout trend at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles this weekend. The “Footloose” star hit the red carpet at Gearbox in a dark orange midi dress by Aliette. The long-sleeved number featured numerous sparkly and metallic hexagons woven together to create an allover cutout effect. The look gained added sharpness from a coordinating belt and pointed shoulders. Hough’s outfit was complete with numerous diamond rings, earrings and a bright red clutch. The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were also on-trend: a pair of square-toed mules. Hough’s featured a nude colorway and mesh straps, as well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Lifestyle
toofab.com

Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands with Erika Jayne After Reunion

Kyle said she knew Erika was going to be "upset" when she saw Mauricio and PK laughing about her husband Tom. Kyle Richards revealed where she stands with Erika Jayne after they wrapped the reunion episodes for this season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." During her guest appearance...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Real Housewives Of New York Star Ramona Singer Reveals Sad Loss

Ramona Singer is typically serving up laughs as an original member of the "Real Housewives of New York," having been a part of the epically hilarious and entertaining cast since the reality show first premiered in March 2008. The bada** businesswoman and dedicated mom of one solidified her status as a mainstay on the popular Bravo series, and though she's been giving an ultimate look inside her life for the past decade-plus, don't expect Ramona to disappear anytime soon. Just like her Season 4 tagline read, per Bustle, the New York native is "like a fine wine, [she] just [gets] better with time."
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Says Erika Jayne Is On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Because She Needs Money

All the Real Housewives comments about Erika Jayne’s legal situation really indicate how intertwined the 1% really are.  These gals are separated by location and their Real Housewives spin offs, but they’ve met each other socially, or had business dealings.  And since news broke about Tom Girardi’s alleged embezzlement, and Erika’s own $25 million dollar lawsuit, […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Erika Jayne Is On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Because She Needs Money appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
nickiswift.com

How Much Does Erika Girardi Make On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills?

The finances of Erika Girardi, also known as Erika Jayne, have been very much in the headlines as her divorce and the legal battle involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, continue to roll on. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's money situation has been all over the gossip columns ever since Tom's legal issues and embezzlement allegations first came to light, and things have only gotten worse for the reality star as all the drama continued to unfold in front of the "RHOBH" cameras.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Andy Cohen
CinemaBlend

How Much Does Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Pay Its Cast? Erika Jayne's Salary Was Seemingly Revealed Amidst Legal Woes

When Erika Jayne stepped onto the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills scene in 2015, she shocked many viewers with her underground pop-performing persona that liked to “pat the puss” and sing “It's expensive to be me.” But things only got more shocking this past year when she divorced her high-profile lawyer husband just prior to all those embezzlement allegations coming to light. Jayne has been vetting the pointed questions and loyalties of her co-stars throughout the eleventh season of the reality series, and it's gotten pretty intense. With the reunion nigh, though, one of the biggest questions surrounding Erika Jayne’s situation have seemingly been revealed: how much does the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills pay its cast?
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Cast Reacts To Claims Lisa Vanderpump Leaked PuppyGate Story

If there is one storyline that will go down in the housewives history books for eliciting to largest collective groan from fans, it’s PuppyGate. Truly. That season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was hard to watch and even now, I have to roll my eyes at the absurdity of it all. Episode after episode, […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Cast Reacts To Claims Lisa Vanderpump Leaked PuppyGate Story appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Workout#Bravo#Fila#Shoedazzle
Reality Tea

Denise Richards Is Reportedly Unhappy About Her Name Being Mentioned On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Denise Richards’ legacy on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is still causing strife.  The Wild Things star left the show after two seasons when allegations of an affair with RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville surfaced.  Denise continues to deny that she cheated on husband Aaron Phypers, but the outcome of her former friend Lisa Rinna […] The post Denise Richards Is Reportedly Unhappy About Her Name Being Mentioned On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Kyle Richards Says Erika Jayne Was ‘Nervous’ During ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Reunion jitters. Erika Jayne is in the hot seat during the season 11 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and according to Kyle Richards, she was a little on edge. “It’s hard when you’re talking on camera and she’s probably nervous about what she’s saying. She’s talking about people who did not sign up for the show. You don’t know what’s going through her mind and the audience doesn’t always get that, but I could tell she was nervous,” Kyle, 52, explained on the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “And that’s why some of the stories were probably confusing for people, but a lot of those questions were answered at the reunion.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Andy Cohen Responds to Critics Who Want Erika Jayne Fired from 'Housewives' Due to Allegations (Exclusive)

Erika Jayne continue to be part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star is currently involved in high-profile legal and marital drama, amid multiple lawsuits against her and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. As Andy told ET's Brice Sander at the release party for Dave Quinn's book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It, on Tuesday, he doesn't pay attention to viewers' criticism and comments about Erika needing to be fired from the show.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy