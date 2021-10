The meeting between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins on Sunday was the 30th NFL game to be staged in London in the last 14 years. These visits have been stunningly successful – each sells out in minutes and no expense is spared in bringing the whole travelling circus across the Atlantic – and yet the NFL has not planted a team in the city. “The novelty’s worn off,” said one of the few journalists to trek over from Florida to cover the event. With thousands of German fans travelling to the games, the NFL is now welcoming hosting bids from German cities as they look to conquer another territory. NFL franchises are still asking themselves what they really want to achieve in Europe.

