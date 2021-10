FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference will conduct the Southland Preseason Slam over two weeks in October to preview the conference’s men’s and women’s basketball programs in advance of the 2021-22 season. The women’s teams will be covered Oct. 19-21, and the men’s squads will be highlighted Oct. 26-28. The campaign will also include a reveal of the brackets for the 2022 Southland Basketball Tip-Off Event at noon CT on Monday, Oct. 25. The reveal will be done by blind raffle draw by Commissioner Tom Burnett and can be seen on Facebook Live, as well as the conference’s Twitter and Instagram pages.

13 DAYS AGO