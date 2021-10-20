CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Futures Recover

By Rick Kment, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite early market apathy, active gains steadily moved into live cattle and feeder cattle futures. This helped live cattle futures to test last week’s highs, creating the potential to move prices even higher at the end of...

