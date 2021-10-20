DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Futures Recover

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is up 6 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 1 1/2 cents, December KC wheat is up 4 3/4 cents, December Chicago wheat is down 1 3/4 cents and December Minneapolis wheat is up 5 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 39.54 points and December crude oil is up $0.86 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.150 and December gold is down $15.00 per ounce. Soybeans have given up much of the early strength, and bean oil is moving lower. Minneapolis December wheat has fallen 16 cents below the new contract high, and highest price for spot futures in more than a decade. Corn is still firm and trading just below the 100-day moving average.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO