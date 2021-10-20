Whyte pulls out of heavyweight fight against Wallin

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is hoping to enforce a rematch against Tyson Fury by upsetting Britain’s Dillian Whyte later this month. Wallin’s only professional defeat came at the hands of Fury in 2019 but the contest was far closer than many expected, with the Swede opening a huge cut above the Gypsy King’s eye that almost caused the fight to be stopped.Wallin has since returned with back-to-back victories in the US and faces Whyte in London on October 30 for the WBC interim title, with the winner first in line to face Fury in 2022.Speaking to Sky Sports, Wallin’s...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO