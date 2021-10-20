CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whyte pulls out of heavyweight fight against Wallin

 6 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Dillian Whyte has pulled out of...

BoxingNews24.com

Dillian Whyte says Fury “slowing down,” expects to fight him next

By Scott Gilfoid: Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte says WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is “slowing down” due to the Kronk Gym style of brawling that he’s now using for his fights, and he will be fighting him next after the WBC mandated the match-up. Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) denies...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Frank Warren: If I Was Dillian Whyte, I Wouldn't Do The Fight With Otto Wallin

LAS VEGAS – If Frank Warren were Dillian Whyte’s promoter, Warren would’ve advised against accepting a fight against Otto Wallin next. London’s Whyte will battle Wallin on October 30 at O2 Arena in London. Their 12-round fight for Whyte’s WBC interim heavyweight championship could determine Tyson Fury’s next opponent. Based...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Bob Arum warns Dillian Whyte to “watch out” for Otto Wallin on Oct.30th

By Charles Brun: Promoter Bob Arum says Eddie Hearn should tell his fighter WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte to “watch out” for his next opponent Otto Wallin on October 30th. Arum thinks Whyte could lose that fight. Hearn said on Tuesday that he thinks Whyte, 33,...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Otto Wallin: ‘Dillian Whyte is slowing down, he’s basic’

By Scott Gilfoid: Otto Wallin says he’s seeing a lot of wear & tear on WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte ahead of their October 30th, and he’s going to take advantage of that. Whyte vs. Wallin will be shown on DAZN. The big 6’6″ southpaw Otto...
COMBAT SPORTS
3kingsboxing.com

Dillian Whyte Injury Cancels Otto Wallin WBC Interim Bout

Dillian Whyte Suffers Shoulder Injury; Fight With Otto Wallin Off!. WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte (28-2, 19KOs) has sustained a shoulder injury resulting in his October 30 bout with Otto Wallin (22-1, 14KOs) being taken off the schedule! This is a crushing blow for Wallin. A win for him would’ve put him in great position to challenge WBC champion Tyson Fury in a rematch of their September 2019 duel. Not only that, he would’ve been catapulted into the world rankings, as he’s currently unranked.
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Dillian Whyte v Otto Wallin off because of shoulder injury

Dillian Whyte's heavyweight bout with Otto Wallin this month has been called off after the Briton suffered a shoulder injury. The 33-year-old was due to face the Swedish fighter at the O2 Arena on 30 October, with the winner in line to face WBC champion Tyson Fury. Whyte suffered the...
COMBAT SPORTS
3kingsboxing.com

Dillan Whyte Injury Frees Him Up To Fight Tyson Fury!

Recently, heavyweight boxer Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte (28-2, 19 KO’s) was thrown an unfortunate setback. This unforeseen snafu took the shape of a shoulder injury. As a result, his upcoming October 30 bout with Otto Wallin (22-1, 14 KO’s) has now been derailed. The once largely unknown Wallin became a recognizable name following his September 14, 2019 dustup with “The Gypsy King” Tyson Fury. There was a huge contingent of fans that believed the fight should have been stopped as the result of a huge cut Fury suffered.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Otto Wallin aiming to enforce Tyson Fury rematch with Dillian Whyte upset

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is hoping to enforce a rematch against Tyson Fury by upsetting Britain’s Dillian Whyte later this month. Wallin’s only professional defeat came at the hands of Fury in 2019 but the contest was far closer than many expected, with the Swede opening a huge cut above the Gypsy King’s eye that almost caused the fight to be stopped.Wallin has since returned with back-to-back victories in the US and faces Whyte in London on October 30 for the WBC interim title, with the winner first in line to face Fury in 2022.Speaking to Sky Sports, Wallin’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Wallin's Promoter Hopes Win Over Whyte Will Force Fury Rematch

Dmitriy Salita, promoter of heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, is hoping that a big win in two weeks will secure his boxer a rematch with WBC world champion Tyson Fury. Wallin suffered a twelve round unanimous decision loss to Fury in 2019. But, during the fight he inflicted two horrendous cuts...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Salita: Whyte-Wallin Should Be Rescheduled; WBC Shouldn’t Let Whyte Fight Fury Next

Otto Wallin’s promoter hopes his high-stakes showdown with Dillian Whyte is rescheduled. Dmitriy Salita told BoxingScene.com on Wednesday morning that it would be “unfair” to Wallin if an injured Whyte were able withdraw from their fight and allowed to challenge Tyson Fury next for the WBC heavyweight championship. London’s Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) and Sweden’s Wallin (22-1, 14 KOs, 1 NC) were supposed to fight for Whyte’s WBC interim crown October 30 in a main event DAZN was set to stream from O2 Arena in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

No mention of rescheduling as Dillian Whyte cancels Otto Wallin fight

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte scrapped a fight with Otto Wallin this week due to an injury that will not give the Briton any lasting damage. After Matchroom Boxing released a statement confirming the cancellation of the October 30 battle, immediate thoughts turned to why there is no mention of rescheduling.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Whyte vs. Wallin canceled due to injury, Oct.30th show still goes ahead

A shoulder injury has forced Dillian Whyte to cancel his Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title defense against Sweden’s Otto Wallin scheduled for The O2 in London on Saturday, October 30. The event, shown live worldwide on DAZN, will continue as planned with Chantelle Cameron’s (14-0, 8 KOs) WBC, IBF, and...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Dillian Whyte issues Otto Wallin ‘hand-picked cherry’ denial to ‘con’ claim

Dillian Whyte has denied deliberately pulling out of a fight with Otto Wallin by making out a shoulder injury suffered in training was worse than it was. “The Body Snatcher” faced accusations from Wallin’s promoter Dmitry Salita that he scrapped the headline event to wait on a WBC ruling. World...
Daily Mail

'All they do is cry like babies': Dillian Whyte slams Otto Wallin and his promoter for moaning after Swede lost £18,000 following cancellation of their fight... as British contender claims he spent TEN times that amount

Dillian Whyte has slammed Otto Wallin and his promoter for complaining after their fight was called off last week. The British heavyweight was set to take on the Swede on Saturday at The O2 Arena in London but had to pull out after suffering a shoulder injury in training. Wallin...
COMBAT SPORTS

