A super vaccine created in Japan could protect people against up to 5 strains of COVID plus any future variant

 6 days ago
Researchers are preparing for a future pandemic after the havoc wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scientists in Japan are working on vaccines, and they may have created a “super” vaccine the protects against up to 5 strains of COVID.

The findings were published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine and showed that they scientists changed the genetic make up of the spike protein and covered it’s head region in sugar molecules.

The sugar molecules in turn made it impossible for them to infect human cells.

The vaccine created then produced antibodies against COVID and works to recognize the virus core as well as other Coronaviruses, including the SARS outbreak virus from the early 2000s.

Other studies have been done on antibody therapies that recognize multiple viruses, and people who were infected with SARS now have antibodies that protect them from five COVID strains including the ones spreading today.

