A super vaccine created in Japan could protect people against up to 5 strains of COVID plus any future variant

Researchers are preparing for a future pandemic after the havoc wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scientists in Japan are working on vaccines, and they may have created a “super” vaccine the protects against up to 5 strains of COVID.

The findings were published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine and showed that they scientists changed the genetic make up of the spike protein and covered it’s head region in sugar molecules.

The sugar molecules in turn made it impossible for them to infect human cells.

The vaccine created then produced antibodies against COVID and works to recognize the virus core as well as other Coronaviruses, including the SARS outbreak virus from the early 2000s.

Other studies have been done on antibody therapies that recognize multiple viruses, and people who were infected with SARS now have antibodies that protect them from five COVID strains including the ones spreading today.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

NOAA says warmer, wetter winter ahead: Predicts opposite of Farmer’s Almanac

Climate experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, are giving an outlook for winter. How much rain ...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and village of Union Springs announced the acquisition of a critical ...

GUEST APPEARANCE: Ithaca mayor responds to gun violence, identifies ways City will act

Recently there have been a cluster of reported gunshots in our city. The investigation is ongoing, but it appears that ...