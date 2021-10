I leave and heave a sigh and say goodbye — Goodbye!. I am actually laughing aloud as I write this. The utter irony of me, of ALL people, using a lyric from “The Sound of Music” (SoM) as a starter for this piece is almost too much for me to comprehend. Anyone who knows me at all well, knows I loathe SoM; so much so that I have never watched the movie, ever. It is enough to say that I had a sinister relative who lived in Bavaria for years in the 60’s and birthed most of her evil spawn there and, to further cement my disgust, named all three after characters in SoM.

