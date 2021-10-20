Sam’s on Harlem Grand Opening Month Specials!

A grand opening took place Saturday, Oct. 16 as Janell’s “Jems” and Company, and Ella & E Boutique have relocated to 410 E. Crescent in Gilman. Janell’s “Jems” and Company is a business made up of 10 talented women, including Kristina Rhodes, owner of Ella & E Boutique, which features beautiful women’s and children’s clothing. The other partners are Janell Miller (owner), Kaylyn Davis, Michelle Wessels, Abbie Thompson, Alice Tammen, Kathie Arseneau, Ginger Searle, Jean Herron and Sarah Mussman.
