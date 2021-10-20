CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam’s on Harlem Grand Opening Month Specials!

MyStateline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSal from the new Sam’s on Harlem joins us to...

www.mystateline.com

arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Newest Anthem Wine Bar, L’ Entrata, is Offering Special Giveaways for October Grand Opening

North Valley wine enthusiasts are clearing their calendars for the fourth weekend in October, when L’Entrata, Arizona’s new destination for global fine wines, will open its doors. To celebrate, the wine bar opening in Anthem is serving up a full weekend of activities, specials and other fanfare ranging from music and shopping to chances to score 20% off your purchases each Tuesday for six months straight.
ANTHEM, AZ
Daily Record

Relax the Back celebrates grand opening

For 20 years, Stone Barn Furnishings has provided customers with quality furniture at its location along Township Road 365 just north of Mount Hope. In May, the business, owned by Bryan and Angela Miller, expanded and on Tuesday, Relax the Back celebrated its official grand opening. "You wouldn't believe how...
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
614now.com

Dirty Frank’s opening new West Side location next month

Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace, the famed local spot for over-the-top hot dogs and zany artwork, is opening a second location. The move was announced today in a press release. The new Dirty Frank’s will be located inside Hollywood Casino Columbus, at 200 Georgesville Rd. It will take over the space in the casino currently operated by Zen Noodle Bar. Construction on the casino will begin shortly, with the new restaurant slated to open in November.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Harlem
Red and Black

Athens restaurant roundup: Pelican’s SnoBalls to close for season, McAlister’s Deli grand opening and more

As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. McAlister’s Deli grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. McAlister’s Deli opened on Monday at 2033 W. Broad St. It is a deli restaurant...
ATHENS, GA
mywalworthcounty.com

Grand opening set for Waters Edge

Ceremony will be the same day as Oktoberfest in the Town of Delavan. Construction on the new Waters Edge event and convention venue in the Town of Delavan is complete and a grand opening ceremony is slated to take place right before the Oktoberfest event at Delavan Community Park. Groundbreaking...
DELAVAN, WI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

The curtain rises on the Grand Rapids Ballet Company's opening night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After more than a year, the Grand Rapids Ballet Company returns tonight (Oct. 15) with ‘Off the Canvas’. The program features three different choreographers exploring art in motion. Three world-class choreographers, Adam Hougland, Resident Choreographer Penny Saunders, and Katarzyna Skarpetowska, have created masterful works where GRB’s dancers will rebound for a thrilling return, once again before live audiences.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
MetroTimes

Dave's Hot Chicken announces grand opening for Dearborn location

A popular Los Angeles-based Nashville Hot Chicken-style chain has arrived in Michigan. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first Michigan store on Friday at 22208 Michigan Ave., Dearborn. Founded in 2017 by chef Dave Kopushyan as a parking-lot pop-up, the company announced an expansion into Michigan and Ohio last year....
DEARBORN, MI
8newsnow.com

McDonald’s grand opening event to award free sandwiches for a year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McDonald’s restaurant owners Michael and Samantha Kiel are celebrating the grand opening of their Las Vegas location on 2047 N. Decatur Boulevard on Oct. 23 with a preview. This location will boast a modern design and cutting-edge technology. In the kitchen, the first condensed optimized prep...
LAS VEGAS, NV
enidbuzz.com

Urbn Roots South Grand Opening

ENID, OK - The new Urbn Roots Dispensary South Van Buren location opens Saturday, October 23rd. Drop by for the Grand Opening from 5pm to 11pm. They’ll have food trucks outside, lots of free giveaways, t-shirts and special deals from their incredible vendors! Also check out their beautifully curated smoking accessory shop, Bongjour, 1601 S. Van Buren.
ENID, OK
KRQE News 13

Lobo Theater holds grand opening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Historic Lobo Theater in Nob Hill is reopening this weekend after getting a major makeover. The theatre first opened in 1938. It’s since been a movie theater and a church. During that time, it was transformed into a concert venue with new lights and a sound system. They are having a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Newsbug.info

Grand Opening for Janell's 'Jems' and Ella & E Boutique

A grand opening took place Saturday, Oct. 16 as Janell’s “Jems” and Company, and Ella & E Boutique have relocated to 410 E. Crescent in Gilman. Janell’s “Jems” and Company is a business made up of 10 talented women, including Kristina Rhodes, owner of Ella & E Boutique, which features beautiful women’s and children’s clothing. The other partners are Janell Miller (owner), Kaylyn Davis, Michelle Wessels, Abbie Thompson, Alice Tammen, Kathie Arseneau, Ginger Searle, Jean Herron and Sarah Mussman.
ECONOMY
allotsego.com

Mohican Flowers host Grand Opening!

After months in which Hannah, boyfriend Henry Bauer, parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins helped to revamp this local landmark, local residents can once again purchase their flowers from this local business. And it’s not only flowers anymore. Bergene has invited local artisans to put their wares for sale in the shop and there is everything from pottery from Cooperstown Pottery and Beiko Ceramics to jewelry by Karen Katz.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
theislandnow.com

Grand Opening of My Style Camp

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D – Glen Cove) joined the Friday, Oct. 15 grand-opening celebration of My Style Camp, a unique new and creative studio in Port Washington where children learn how to design and sew their own clothing. My Style Camp teaches basic fashion design and hand and machine sewing skills, as well as tie-dye and repair techniques.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
Mount Airy News

Grand opening of Melva’s Alley set

The culmination of a project launched more than a year ago to honor a late local singer will be celebrated this Saturday afternoon in downtown Mount Airy. This will involve the grand opening of Melva’s Alley during a Halloween-themed party in the Market Street Arts and Entertainment District, where the alleyway featuring a large mural of Melva Houston is located.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Greater Milwaukee Today

Milwaukee Pat’s Rib Place grand opening today

MILWAUKEE — The Waukesha-based Pat’s Rib Place is opening the doors of their second location today in the Milwaukee Public Market. Business owners Alisha and Tydus Hayes announced they were opening the second location in April. They opened the Waukesha location at 151 E. Sunset Drive in 2009, deciding to work for themselves after the 2008 Recession. The black-owned restaurant is named after Alisha’s mother, who loved to make ribs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ROCK 96.7

Win $100 for Frank’s Butcher Shop Grand Opening in Casper Oct. 16th

Frank’s Butcher Shop is having its Grand Opening Sale this Saturday and we want to hook you up $100 to spend. Frank’s Butcher Shop started when Billy Brenton was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of owning a ranch. He quickly learned Wyoming beef was not readily available to everyone at an affordable price. That’s when Billy’s vision of Frank’s Butcher Shop came to life, to bring Wyoming raised beef, cut straight from your personal butcher, fresh to your table.
CASPER, WY

