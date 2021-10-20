Sam’s on Harlem Grand Opening Month Specials!

Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace, the famed local spot for over-the-top hot dogs and zany artwork, is opening a second location. The move was announced today in a press release. The new Dirty Frank’s will be located inside Hollywood Casino Columbus, at 200 Georgesville Rd. It will take over the space in the casino currently operated by Zen Noodle Bar. Construction on the casino will begin shortly, with the new restaurant slated to open in November.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO