Public Health

There’s a new variant of COVID-19 called AY.4.2 and it came from the Delta Variant

 6 days ago
The United Kingdom has seen a variant spreading that appears to have stemmed from the Delta Variant.

This strain is called AY.4.2 and makes up 6% of newly reported cases from the week of Sept. 27.

No real information is known about the recently discovered variant, but it may be spread more easily than Delta.

The strain hasn’t been labeled as a variant of concern, and has had very few cases pop up in Denmark and the United States.

It’s unknown if this variant will surpass Delta as the dominating variant, but when Delta took over Alpha, it happened incredibly fast.

This may show that it isn’t significantly more transmissible, but maybe just a bit more.

