DTN Grain Close: Markets Surge Higher; Minneapolis Wheat Nears $10

By Dana Mantini, DTN Senior Market Analyst
agfax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn, wheat and the soy complex soared to new recent highs Wednesday. Bullish news regarding ethanol production and crude oil inventory, plus rumors of wheat business, set the stage for the bullish close. Minneapolis December wheat futures are on a...

agfax.com

