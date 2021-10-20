CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuel Report: Prices Climb Higher

By From the Energy Information Administration
agfax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. average diesel fuel price increased nearly 9 cents to $3.67 per gallon on October 18, $1.28 higher than a year ago. The West Coast and East Coast prices each increased over 9 cents to $4.23 per gallon and $3.66 per gallon, respectively, the Gulf Coast price increased nearly 9...

agfax.com

Comments / 1

WANE-TV

GasBuddy: Prices at pump continue to rise, but relief could be in sight

(GasBuddy) The nation’s average gas price has increased 3.8 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.36 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 17.1 cents from a month ago and $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.58 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
Sidney Herald

Gas prices continue to climb

Montana gas prices have risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.36/g according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 5.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.13/g higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy...
TRAFFIC
nextbigfuture.com

Gas Prices in the US and Europe

AAA reports that US average price for a gallon of gasoline rose six cents over the past week to hit $3.38. The pump price went up every day in the past 27 days and added approximately 20 cents to the cost of a gallon of gas. These are the highest...
TRAFFIC
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Gas Prices Rise Again To $3.35 Per Gallon On Average; $1.25 Higher Than A Year Ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The cost of gas just keeps going up in Massachusetts. AAA reported Monday that the state average went up 8 cents from last week to reach $3.35 per gallon. The state average is now just 3 cents lower than the national average of $3.38 per gallon. AAA said high demand and more expensive crude oil prices, alongside a decline in stocks, are responsible for the climbing costs. “With the U.S. economy slowly recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas is robust, but the supply is tight,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “We haven’t seen prices this high since September of 2014.” Gas prices have gone up for 27 straight days in the U.S., according to AAA. In Massachusetts, the average price is 26 cents higher than a month ago and $1.25 higher than what it was one year ago. Click here for more on why gas prices are so expensive right now – and how you can save money.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thedetroitbureau.com

Fuel Prices Expected to Keep Climbing Through the New Year

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year, sending much of America into lockdown, fuel prices dropped to levels not seen in decades — in some cases, motorists paying less than $1 a gallon during late spring 2020. Now, however, with Americans again “itching” to travel, fuel prices are rising fast, with no clear end in sight.
TRAFFIC
pnwag.net

DeHaan: Global Energy Crunch Pushing Fuel Prices Higher

Oil prices traded above $81 per barrel in Monday’s action, the highest level for oil prices since 2014.T hat, in turn, as pushed both diesel and gasoline prices to the highest levels reported in seven years. Why have oil prices increased so much over the past couple of months?. Patrick...
TRAFFIC
kiwaradio.com

Temperatures Are Falling And Gas Prices Are Climbing

Statewide Iowa — Crude oil prices are starting to rise, which means gasoline prices will certainly follow, according to Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for Triple-A Iowa. The weather is getting colder and refineries are starting to switch to the winter blends of fuel. Mitts says many diverse factors are involved in...
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

Oil prices climb on upgrade to IEA demand forecast

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by about 1% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency said that record natural gas prices would boost demand for oil and top oil producer Saudi Arabia dismissed calls for additional OPEC+ supply. Brent crude futures gained 89 cents, or 1.1%, to $84.07 a barrel...
TRAFFIC
expressnews.com

Tomlinson: There's no energy crisis that higher fossil fuel prices will not fix

The only question is whether consumers are willing to pay full price. Recent Headlines have heralded West Texas Intermediate Crude topping $80 a barrel for the first time in seven years. Good news for Texans, but bad news for the rest of the country as average gasoline prices hit $3.18 a gallon, a dollar more than last year.
TRAFFIC
moodyonthemarket.com

SW Michigan Realtors Report Fewer Homes Sold while Prices Continue to Climb

It’s still a hot residential real estate market, but it’s not as hot as it was. That’s the overview in our exclusive MoodyOnTheMarket.com monthly review of residential real estate sales and listings, in cooperation the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors. Fewer houses sold in September than last year, because there...
MICHIGAN STATE
drgnews.com

Fuel prices continue to increase

The nation’s average gas price increased 2.9 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.30 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The national average is up 7.5 cents from a month ago and $1.08 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel increased 7.8 cents in the last week and stands at $3.53 per gallon. The start of the new week brought oil to yet another fresh seven-year high.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Delta reports first adjusted profit since before the pandemic, but fuel price rise could pressure profitability; stock falls

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. dropped 1.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the air carrier reported its first adjusted profit since the COVID-19 pandemic, and which was double what was expected, but said the recent rise in fuel prices will pressure its ability to remain profitable in the fourth quarter. Net income was $1.21 billion, or $1.89 a share, compared with $1.50 billion, or $2.31 a share, in the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as a $1.3 billion benefit related to government payroll support, adjusted earnings per share came in at 30 cents, beating...
MARKETS
95.5 FM WIFC

Halliburton posts Q3 profit as higher oil prices fuel drilling demand

(Reuters) – Halliburton Co on Tuesday posted a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as demand rebounded for its oilfield services from oil and gas producers resuming drilling after crude prices hit pre-pandemic levels. Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs with global crude prices climbing 4.5% in the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

United Airlines CEO says to expect higher fares as jet fuel prices rise

United's CEO says he expects to pass higher jet fuel prices on to travelers. The delta variant of Covid-19 hurt United's bottom line in the third quarter. Jet fuel prices are rising to levels not seen since before the Covid pandemic and it's set to drive up airfares, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said Wednesday.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. Climb to New 52-Week High

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) hit a new 52-week high of $8.51 during Monday morning trading, continuing to build on recent momentum. Over the course of the last 12 months, shares of Energy Fuels have moved between this new high and a 52-week low of $1.42. At the time of publishing, approximately 5.6 million shares have changed hands today, compared with an average volume of 4.5 million.
STOCKS
agfax.com

Illinois: Implications of Higher Fertilizer Prices

On Thursday, Bloomberg writers Tatiana Freitas and Fabiana Batista reported that, “Brazilian farmer Antonio Carlos Jacobsen usually buys fertilizer a few weeks before planting his corn fields. Soaring fertilizer prices are pushing him to move up purchases for the March seeding — although it may already be too late. ‘We...
ILLINOIS STATE

