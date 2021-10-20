CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Day of Giving with Crusader Community Health Foundation

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeredith from Crusader Community Health Foundation joins us to...

salemleader.com

Youth Foundation gives back

Lily Campbell picks up apples that had fallen on the ground from a tree in front of the Learning Center. She was part of the work crew for the Youth Foundation who spent Saturday cleaning up as part of the group's service project.
CHARITIES
healthcareittoday.com

AHIMA Foundation Attacking Health Literacy on Two Fronts

The AHIMA Foundation officially launched its Health Literacy for Health Equity initiative today. Over the next few years the Foundation plans to address the challenge of low health literacy from both the consumer/patient side as well as from the provider side. It is only through this two-front approach that the problem will be abated.
CHARITIES
Lincoln Journal Star

Alec Gorynski named Lincoln Community Foundation CEO

Alec Gorynski has been named as the new president and chief executive officer of the Lincoln Community Foundation. Gorynski, who has more than 15 years of experience working across the private, nonprofit and government sectors, will succeed Barbara Bartle, who has served as president for the past 12 years and will retire at the end of December.
LINCOLN, NE
WLUC

Portage Health Foundation seeking donation partners

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - For the fifth year in a row, Portage Health Foundation will match any donations given by non-profits that wish to donate. The group pays for projects that improve community health across Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon Counties. Money will be donated to other non-profits that apply...
HANCOCK, MI
kniakrls.com

Central College Gives Back to Community for Annual Service Day

Central College held its annual Service Day on October 5th, with more than 630 volunteers taking part in 43 projects. Service Day has been a cornerstone of the Central experience since 2006. Students, faculty and staff volunteered for projects in the Des Moines, Pella, Oskaloosa, Grinnell, Newton and Ottumwa area. Service day is organized by Central’s Office of Community-Based Learning and is part of the college’s commitment to service-learning throughout the year. In total, there were 1,975 hours donated with an economic impact of more than $49,000.
PELLA, IA
Evening Star

Foundation announces Giving Tuesday DeKalb 2021

AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County has announced Giving Tuesday DeKalb 2021. The event will run through Nov. 19. Organizations with endowment funds held at the Community Foundation will fundraise in order to increase their operational and program budgets, as well as their endowment funds. The three organizations that raise the most money will receive $5,000, $3,000, or $2,000 in unrestricted grants, which allows organizations to use their funds where the need is greatest.
AUBURN, IN
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Community Foundation hires Annetta Tirey

Little Rock-based nonprofit Arkansas Community Foundation announced Thursday (Oct. 14) that Annetta Tirey is a new program officer in Northwest Arkansas. Tirey previously was director of development for the NorthWest Arkansas Community College Foundation in Bentonville. She also spent two decades working in various philanthropic and grant-making roles for Tyson Foods in Springdale.
SPRINGDALE, AR
cbalaw.org

Foundation Approves Grant to Support Underserved Immigrant Community

The Columbus Bar Foundation recently approved grants of $79,000 per year for two years to the Legal Aid Society of Columbus to fund a new paralegal position at Catholic Social Services’ Our Lady of Guadalupe Center in West Columbus. The addition of this paralegal will enhance representation for underserved immigrant...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Tribune-Democrat

Community Foundation for the Alleghenies' report shows $20M growth

The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ annual report, released Tuesday, shows the nonprofit’s growth. Total support and revenue through contributions, pledges and grant income in 2021 grew the CFA’s funding sources by $20 million, putting the CFA over the $100 million mark. Total assets topped $101 million by June 2021,...
CHARITIES
yourvalley.net

Sun Health Foundation 5K raises $31,000

More than 180 people of all ages crossed the finish line during Sun Health Foundation’s 5K Walk/Run for Women’s Health in support of healthier women and a stronger community on Sunday, Sept. 26, at Surprise Stadium. Sun Health thanks the participants, sponsors, supporters and vendors for joining us at this...
SURPRISE, AZ
WBOY 12 News

Community Care of WV hosts Recovery and Mental Health Awareness Day in Jawbone Park

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Community Care of West Virginia sponsored a Recovery and Mental Health Awareness Day Thursday at Jawbone Park in Buckhannon. Health officials and those with recovery resources were able to hand out information and resources on risk factors, symptoms, prevention, and treatment of mental health issues while having Community Care Treatment Specialists on […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
Arkansas Business

Nonprofit CFO: Corey Moline, Arkansas Community Foundation

Corey Moline and his team at Arkansas Community Foundation were in some ways on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic when it first hit in March 2020, and meeting the challenges of the health crisis is one of his biggest career achievements. First, the foundation had to prepare for...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Minot Daily News

Zimmerman named Trinity Health Foundation director

Dusty Zimmerman has been named director of Trinity Health Foundation. She began her duties Oct. 11. Zimmerman will oversee various programs administered by the Foundation to improve the lives of area residents. She’ll also lead initiatives to promote innovative healthcare solutions, including construction of Trinity Health’s new healthcare campus and medical district.
MINOT, ND
sarasotamagazine.com

Community Foundation Awards $10,000 Grant to Conservation Foundation

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County recently awarded a $10,000 Capacity Building Grant to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast to upgrade their customer relationship management (CRM) platform. The funding comes from the Community Foundation’s Edward K. Roberts Emerging Needs Fund; it will assist the Conservation Foundation in maximizing donor retention and bringing new supporters to the organization, helping to provide continued success in securing the funds and resources required to protect Gulf Coast land and water and better enabling the Conservation Foundation to keep up with projected growth in land protection, stewardship, education, and outreach programs. In 2020, the Conservation Foundation saved more than 6,200 acres across five properties and grew its donor base by 70 percent.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
MyWabashValley.com

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods celebrates its Foundation Day with acts of service in the community, on campus

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is celebrating its foundation day with acts of service. The Woods was founded by Saint Mother Theodore Guerin in 1840. The day began with a prayer service. Students then began taking part in a variety of community service projects, both on campus...
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, IN
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Sprouts Foundation Gives $3m in Support of Local Food

Phoenix, AZ—Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation has given $3m in grants to 115 nonprofit organizations, according to a press release. “Sprouts is committed to strengthening local food systems by providing our communities with access to fresh, nutritious food, and empowering children with the knowledge and resources to live a healthier life,” said Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair. “Our Foundation’s work with local partners in this effort is just one of the many ways Sprouts is growing goodness in our communities.”
PHOENIX, AZ
WWD

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for Mental Health

“Can you dance? Then dance!” said Patti LaBelle, playfully wheedling the crowd at L’Avenue at Saks Tuesday night, already swaying and bobbing as she belted out one of her biggest hit songs, “Lady Marmalade.”. The scene was the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation mental health benefit and LaBelle was the entertainment....
CHARITIES
Longview Daily News

Community Foundation for Southwest Washington president leaving

The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington will be getting a new president, as current President Jennifer Rhoads announced she is leaving after nearly a decade. She oversaw the launch of Give More 24!. Rhoads will remain in her position until a successor is found, according to a Community Foundation press...
CHARITIES
bizneworleans.com

Jefferson Community Foundation Offers Hurricane Ida Update

METAIRIE, La (press release) – In response to Hurricane Ida, the Jefferson Community Foundation in partnership with the YMCA is assisting with the formation of a Hurricane Ida Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) in Jefferson Parish. An LTRG is a cooperative body that is made up of representatives from faith-based, nonprofit, government, business, and other organizations working within the community to assist individuals and families as they recover from disaster.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

