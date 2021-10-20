Day of Giving with Crusader Community Health Foundation

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County recently awarded a $10,000 Capacity Building Grant to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast to upgrade their customer relationship management (CRM) platform. The funding comes from the Community Foundation’s Edward K. Roberts Emerging Needs Fund; it will assist the Conservation Foundation in maximizing donor retention and bringing new supporters to the organization, helping to provide continued success in securing the funds and resources required to protect Gulf Coast land and water and better enabling the Conservation Foundation to keep up with projected growth in land protection, stewardship, education, and outreach programs. In 2020, the Conservation Foundation saved more than 6,200 acres across five properties and grew its donor base by 70 percent.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO