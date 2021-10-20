Day of Giving with Crusader Community Health Foundation

Central College held its annual Service Day on October 5th, with more than 630 volunteers taking part in 43 projects. Service Day has been a cornerstone of the Central experience since 2006. Students, faculty and staff volunteered for projects in the Des Moines, Pella, Oskaloosa, Grinnell, Newton and Ottumwa area. Service day is organized by Central’s Office of Community-Based Learning and is part of the college’s commitment to service-learning throughout the year. In total, there were 1,975 hours donated with an economic impact of more than $49,000.
