One killed in fatal crash on Half Acre Road in Aurelius

State police have provided an update on the fatal crash first responders were called to on Monday a little before 2 p.m.

Police say they were called to a serious injury accident on Half Acre Road in the town of Aurelius around 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

A vehicle struck a narrow railway overpass and the operator, identified as Timothy Joyce, 40, of Wellsville was pronounced dead at Auburn Hospital.

The investigation remains active.

