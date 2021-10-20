CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Solange’s Creative Agency Saint Heron Unveils Digital Library Dedicated to Black Voices

By Jordan Rose
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolange and her creative agency Saint Heron have launched season one of their Saint Heron Digital Library that aims to uplift and amplify the voice of Black creators. The library contains 50 free book titles that people can rent on a first come, first serve basis. The books will then be...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Local Woman To Digitally Archive Black Lives Matter Memorial At Enoch Pratt Free Library

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fence that stood outside the White House after the death of George Floyd became a place to express some of the messages Black Lives Matter protesters wanted to send. “People said ‘oh you’re going to put up a fence to try to keep us out’ ok well, we are going to tell you what we feel about it so all those signs came from all different protests were occurring,” said Nadine Seiler, Accidental Curator of Black Lives Matter Memorial. After standing for months, the wall was taken down earlier this year but now, Nadine Seiler, wants to make...
BALTIMORE, MD
hypebeast.com

Saint Heron Launched a Free Library Service That Aims to Empower Black Creators

US-based readers can rent a curated assortment of titles until October 29. Solange Knowles founded Saint Heron in 2013 as a way to help spark cultural conversation. Since then, the singer, songwriter, and actress has transformed the studio into a multi-disciplinary creative agency that has produced short films to curating thoughtful dossiers on a wide variety of under-spoken stories.
POLITICS
Hyperallergic

Solange Launches Free Library of Rare, Out-of-print Books by Black Authors

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Saint Heron, the creative studio of musician Solange Knowles, is launching a public library of collector’s-edition books by or spotlighting Black poets, visual artists, designers, and luminaries. Starting this Monday, readers will be invited to borrow one of 50 titles completely free of charge: with shipping and return postage covered, there will be no expenses for borrowers, who can enjoy the books for research, study, and personal discovery for 45 days.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keeping Books#The Saint Heron Library
cbslocal.com

A Library For Black Authors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Honoree Solange Knowles attends The Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact inaugural celebration at The Town Hall on February 28, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage) (CNN) — The thing about rare books is that they’re, well, rare...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bigrapidsnews.com

Anti-Racist Midland launches digital exhibit, 'Voices of Black Midland'

After months of research and interviewing residents, local group Anti-Racist Midland (ARM) launched a digital exhibit that amplifies voices of the Black community in Midland. "Voices of Black Midland" officially launched on Saturday at www.voicesofblackmidland.com. ARM began Voices of Black Midland about a year ago to examine the idea of...
MIDLAND, MI
Bored Panda

30 Funny Conversations That People Overheard At University And Decided They’re Too Good Not To Share

We respect people’s privacy, so we tend to minimize the amount of eavesdropping and gossiping we do. However, sometimes we can’t help it—the things that we accidentally overhear are soooo good that we just can’t wait to share them with all of our friends and, well, everyone online. If you keep your ears open, you might hear the most hilarious and bizarre things echoing down the halls of your college or university. Higher education provides enough gossip-worthy tea and beans for spilling to keep us all entertained for days on end.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JAY JAY FRENCH Says TWISTED SISTER Is One Of 'Only A Handful Of Bands' Promoters Will Trust To Perform In Front Of 100 Thousand People

In a new interview with MetalAsylum.net, Jay Jay French spoke about how TWISTED SISTER built its reputation as one of the best live acts on the planet. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When a fan comes to see the band, they expect certain songs — always. And when a band says, 'Here's some new stuff from our new album,' that just means they're not playing stuff that the public wants to hear. And we decided a long time ago, 'We wanna play exactly what they wanna hear.' That's one of the reasons why we were so successful — we played exactly what they wanted to hear. 'Here's 17 songs. We're gonna play these 17; they should make you very happy.' If you want us to replace a couple of 'em with some new stuff, let's vote.' You know what the vote would be? 99 to one not to do it. So when most classic bands come out with a new record, the mistake they make is [they say], 'Oh, we're gonna promote our new record.' No one gives a fuck about your new record. They really don't. So what happens is [the bands] fool themselves into thinking they do, and the first week they're playing five songs, and then the next week they're playing four songs, and the next [week] they're playing two, and then one month into the tour, they're playing one song from the new record. Why? Because nobody really cares. It doesn't mean the song isn't good; it doesn't mean the band isn't good — it doesn't mean any of that. The point is you're entertainers. So what's the point? Are you there to entertain or not? Now, there are some people who don't give a shit. Bob Dylan could care less whether you like the way he performs or not. He obviously turns his back against you; he mumbles; you don't even know what the fuck he's singing. And that's what he wants to do — that's his way of doing it. We don't work that way."
MUSIC
Vibe

Snoh Aalegra And Tyler, The Creator Embrace Their Own Other World In “Neon Peach”: Watch

With Snoh Aalegra’s latest project, TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES, the songbird experiments beyond the dreamy nature fans received on Ugh, Those Feels Again.  For her new single, Snoh is joined by the ever-delightful Tyler, The Creator for “Neon Peach.” Genius described the record as “[Snoh] exploring hints of funk and ’80s pop.” Maintaining the mystique of the song, the title “Neon Peach” doesn’t correlate to the lyrics of the track as stated in an Apple Music interview with Ebro Darden. When speaking on the “dream” collaboration, the 34-year-old also expressed, “He’s just one of the greats of our time. Tyler is just...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Blue Heron Premiere “Black Blood of the Earth” Video

Though one may have seen their name around in the sphere of Magnetic Eye Records ‘Redux’ offerings for Pink Floyd or AC/DC, Albuquerque, New Mexico’s Blue Heron will make their standalone debut with the two-songer 7″, Black Blood of the Earth / A Sunken Place, on Dec. 3. And while it could be tempting to think of those comp appearances and even the coming single as a soft opening, doing so hardly accounts for the sonic heft present in the material itself. There are a few lessons to take away from the four-piece’s video for “Black Blood of the Earth,” premiering below.
MUSIC
Glamour

With Insecure, Issa Rae Broke Down Doors for Black Creatives—And She’s Keeping Them Open

In the world of creative storytelling, Issa Rae is an icon. Over the last five years, she’s catapulted her Awkward Black Girl image to prominence and created a home for herself among Hollywood’s heavyweights. In Insecure’s final season, the evidence of that growth is clear. And with the multihyphenate stepping into a new chapter, so are the characters fans have come to adore.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Greg Lauren Celebrates American Identity by Honoring Small Community of Black Quiltmakers From Gee’s Bend, Alabama

Greg Lauren’s line has always been rooted in American identity, but for his latest collection he wanted to approach that theme with more specificity. “I started to have a lot of conversations about fashion, about the work, and creating a more equitable company,” said Lauren. “And I wanted to change the way I approach things. I wanted to take a look at the history and roots of things.”
ALABAMA STATE
92.7 The Block

Culture Control: Salehe Bembury Named Creative Director of LeBron’s UNINTERRUPTED Apparel

Our culture is getting more representation at the fashion table. Salehe Bembury has been named Creative Director for UNINTERRUPTED Apparel. As spotted on Nice Kicks the emerging designer has been spotted holding down LeBron James’ and Maverick Carter’s clothing label. While UNINTERRUPTED is largely synonymous with the hit talk series their brainchild has successfully executed some […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Big Zuu Shares Debut Album ‘Navigate’ f/ D Double E, Kojey Radical, Jme & More

Grime MC, culinary wizard and TV host Big Zuu is back with his debut album, Navigate—arguably his most ambitious project to date. The 26-year-old talent taps grime legends Jme, D Double E and Novelist, as well as his cousin AJ Tracey, Kojey Radical, Unknown T, Mae Muller, Crafy 893 and Done! to feature on the 12-track set. One of the album’s standouts, the Unknown T-assisted “Part Of The Show”, produced by Crafty 893, boasts razor-sharp flows from both rhymers as they go back and forth over the instenly eerie production.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

A Kind of Guise Links with ‘Monocle’ For 2 Piece Knitwear Capsule

Born out of the idea of creating enduring, long-lasting staples that combine in-demand design trends with high-quality fabrics, Munich-label A Kind of Guise has recently tapped London-based magazine Monocle for a limited-edition two-piece knitwear capsule. Serving as a nod to the German brand’s Bavarian roots, the duo have unveiled two...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Grammys CEO on a mission to regain music community's trust

When Harvey Mason jr. took the helm at the Recording Academy the Grammy-nominated producer knew there would be an uphill climb. He’s heard firsthand from some in the music community that the academy wasn’t a fit for them, the award voting process was ineffective, and that the organization lacked diversity. Those critical responses have fueled Mason’s mission as the academy’s CEO to right the wrongs and listen to the voices of the unheard. He’s already replaced the nominations review committee with a new member peer-driven voting system, overhauled the leadership with two co-presidents, increased membership and committed to...
MUSIC
Cheddar News

Cisco Looks to Bring Augmented Reality Work Collaboration With Webex Hologram

Cisco's Webex Hologram is looking to transform workspaces with augmented reality technology. Jeetu Patel, EVP and general manager of security and collaboration at Cisco, joined Cheddar to provide some details about the virtual workspace and discuss the industries that might benefit most from it. "We're in the era of flexibility and choice and inclusivity, where people want to make sure that they can work on their terms so that they've got complete flexibility in how they structure the day," Patel said.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy