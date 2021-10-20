Chiefs Week 7 Injury report: Tyreek Hill, Joe Thuney both OUT for Wednesday's practice

The Chiefs released their first injury report of Week 7, with five players sitting out of Wednesday's practice:

Fullback Michael Burton (pec), tight end Jody Fortson (achilles), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (tricep), and offensive guard Joe Thuney (hand) all sat out of practice on Wednesday afternoon. Jarran Reed, Charvarius Ward, Tyrann Mathieu, Chris Jones, and Travis Kelce were all limited. The Titans had a few notable absences as well: