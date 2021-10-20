CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs Week 7 Injury report: Tyreek Hill, Joe Thuney both OUT for Wednesday's practice

By Cam Ellis
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368Ajk_0cXaBKl700

The Chiefs released their first injury report of Week 7, with five players sitting out of Wednesday's practice:

Fullback Michael Burton (pec), tight end Jody Fortson (achilles), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (tricep), and offensive guard Joe Thuney (hand) all sat out of practice on Wednesday afternoon. Jarran Reed, Charvarius Ward, Tyrann Mathieu, Chris Jones, and Travis Kelce were all limited. The Titans had a few notable absences as well:

610AM Sports Radio

Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tyrann Mathieu said everything necessary about the Kansas City Chiefs defense without uttering a word. The All-Pro safety was tailing a play late in the first half Sunday night against Buffalo when Bills quarterback Josh Allen heaved a pass down the sideline. It soared over Mathieu’s head, then right over that of safety Daniel Sorensen, landing in the hands of tight end Dawson Knox for a 53-yard touchdown reception.
NFL
National football post

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (knee) sits out practice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill did not participate in practice on Wednesday, three days removed from sustaining a knee injury during a loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Monday that Hill “hurt his knee a little bit” in Sunday night’s 38-20 setback to the Bills in Kansas City.
NFL
