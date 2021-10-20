CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Cuts to overseas aid thwart UK efforts to fight Covid pandemic

By Patrick Wintour
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14eiCl_0cXaBESl00
The Zaatari refugee camp, the world's largest camp for Syrian refugees, in Jordan. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock

Cuts to the government’s overseas aid budget of more than £3.5bn have undermined the quality of the UK’s efforts to slow the global Covid-19 pandemic, ministers’ own aid spending watchdog has found.

It is the first official UK assessment of how the cuts to the Official Development Assistance (ODA) budget have damaged the British contribution to the fight against Covid in poorer countries, with a number of such programmes having been “reduced or closed, increasing the burden on developing countries and placing vulnerable groups at increased risk”.

As a result, the Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) says, the “ability of the UK aid programme to respond flexibly to the evolving pandemic has been reduced”.

The report, looking into the first 16 months of ministers’ response to Covid, finds that from November 2020 the “scale of the budget cuts required to meet the reduction of the aid spending target from 0.7% to 0.5% of UK gross national income meant that many areas of aid spending linked to the pandemic response were affected”.

It says decisions on where to cut “were mostly taken centrally, with overseas networks and spending teams closest to the programmes providing advice. They did not always reflect the substantial volume of evidence and analysis on pandemic-related risks and vulnerabilities that had been collected”.

It points out that by March 2021, one year into the pandemic, the UN had estimated that 12 million women had seen interruption in their access to contraceptives, leading to 1.4 million unwanted pregnancies.

Yet the report points out that in April 2021 the UK government announced its decision to reduce funding by 85% to UNFPA Supplies Partnership, the UN’s flagship programme focused on expanding access to reproductive health services.

The report concludes: “Programmes that would have mitigated the long-term damage of the pandemic … have been reduced or closed, as well as long-term investments delivering good value for money, which have been ended.”

It cites a 27% decrease in funding for “social safety nets” for Syrian refugee families in Jordan as another example of a cut that went against the available guidance. The report warns that it is not yet clear how much of the vaccine help given by the UK will qualify as ODA or instead have to come from other budgets.

The report points out that as of October 2021 less than 2% of the populations in Sudan and Zambia have been vaccinated. It also says too many specialist staff were mandated to return to the UK at a time when their skills were needed. Development staff were reallocated to work on consular issues for British nationals.

The ICAI commissioner, Sir Hugh Bayley, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has reversed development gains made in many of the world’s poorest countries, pushing an additional 97 million people into extreme poverty.

“The UK’s early aid response was strong and made an important contribution to global efforts to develop vaccines. It is important that the government now builds on this to accelerate the supply of Covid-19 vaccines to developing countries and to ensure they are used to protect the most vulnerable people.”

The report says ministers pivoted funds and rapidly allocated £733m of UK aid by mid-April 2020, making the UK one of the largest donors during the early phase of the international response.

But it says the distribution of vaccines to poor countries has been disappointing and this, coupled with the challenges of delivery within vulnerable countries, “highlights the need for the UK to continue to build on its initial investment”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

UK rail firms move to shed thousands of jobs amid Covid cost cuts

Rail firms have started moves to shed thousands of staff as the industry seeks to cut costs by £2bn after losing millions of passengers due to coronavirus. Employees working for train operators have been invited to apply for severance schemes in a move denounced by unions as “ludicrous” and a “breach of trust”.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Australian business groups lament ‘nightmare’ of states’ differing Covid vaccine mandates

Business groups are pushing for a uniform approach to Covid-19 vaccination mandates as states and territories forge ahead with their reopening roadmaps. Council of Small Business Organisation Australia (COSBOA) CEO, Alexi Boyd, said a national standardised approach to vaccination mandates would offer the “clarity and certainty” small businesses had been lacking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Get ready for plan B now, scientists urge as hospital admissions in England at 8-month high

Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Jordan#Uk#Syrian#Rex Shutterstock Cuts#British#Icai
abc17news.com

UK extends visas to overseas butchers amid labor shortage

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government says it will allow up to 800 more foreign butchers work in the U.K. on temporary visas, after farmers said a labor shortage in meat processing has caused them to cull thousands of healthy pigs. Earlier, the pork industry warned that up to 150,000 pigs could be destroyed because a lack of abattoir butchers led to a backlog of pigs ready for slaughter, and farmers were struggling to find space for the animals. It said farmers already had to kill over 6,000 healthy pigs. Britain’s government has been facing a wider labor shortage and supply chain problems brought partly by the pandemic and Britain’s exit from the European Union.
ECONOMY
northeastern.edu

Living in the UK During the Pandemic

The world we are currently living in has drastically changed. That shouldn’t be too much of a surprise for anyone. For nearly two years, we’ve dealt with the restrictions that come along with a global epidemic. Most of us have a good understanding of what this looks like in America. We’ve worn our masks, taken tests, gotten vaccinations, and more. Businesses have slowly reopened and larger venues are slowly reopening. That’s what’s been going on in the America I left in August, but what does life in the UK look like right now?
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

UK made "serious early error" in tackling COVID-19 pandemic: expert

LONDON, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Britain had made a "serious error" at the early stage of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic which hammered and devastated the world, a British expert said in a recent interview with Xinhua. Anthony Glees, a professor of international politics from the University of Buckingham made the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
gponline.com

GPs can apply learning from COVID-19 pandemic to fight climate emergency

Delivering a session on how general practice can become carbon neutral, representatives of the RCGP’s Sustainability, Climate Change and Green Issues group said that medicine could no longer ignore the climate emergency . They argued that the events of the last two years presented an opportunity to optimise health and wellbeing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
primenewsghana.com

Covid: UK start to pandemic worst public health failure ever, MPs say

The UK's failure to do more to stop Covid spreading early in the pandemic was one of the worst ever public health failures, a report by MPs says. The government approach - backed by its scientists - was to try to manage the situation and in effect achieve herd immunity by infection, it said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

UK aid cuts hampered pandemic response in world's poorest countries, report finds

Cuts to the UK’s aid budget have hampered the government’s pandemic-related support to people in the world’s poorest countries, a report by the government’s aid watchdog has found. A review by the Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) of how well the government’s aid department responded to Covid has found...
ADVOCACY
foodsafetynews.com

Handwashing habits in UK, Australia changed during COVID-19 pandemic

People’s hand hygiene habits have changed for the better during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research in the United Kingdom. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Ipsos Mori studied consumer hand hygiene behavior during the pandemic in England, Wales and Northern Ireland between April 2020 and January 2021. Each quarter, 2,000 adults were surveyed. A dozen people also did an app-based diary for two weeks and were interviewed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Johnson to announce £9.7bn in new overseas investment in the UK, says No 10

The PM will say the package of 18 new deals will create 30,000 new jobs across the country. Boris Johnson will announce £9.7 billion of new overseas investment in the UK, creating 30,000 additional jobs, Downing Street has said. The Prime Minister will roll out the red carpet for business...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak’s plan to cut billions more from overseas aid attacked by government advisers

Rishi Sunak’s plans to cut billions more from overseas aid in next week’s spending review have been attacked by the government’s own climate crisis advisers.The expected move – which would come on top of the existing £4bn-a-year reduction – risk failure at next month’s crucial Cop 26 summit where trust in the UK is “of crucial importance”, they say.It would show the UK is not “serious about” helping to protect the world’s poorest countries from the devastating effects of global heating, a letter to Boris Johnson warns.It has been sent by a panel known as the Friends of COP –...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Moderna to supply Africa with up to 110 million COVID doses

Moderna on Tuesday said it will make up to 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine available to African countries, which local officials called a breakthrough on the world's least vaccinated continent.The announcement said Moderna is prepared to deliver the first 15 million doses by the end of this year, with 35 million in the first quarter of 2022 and up to 60 million in the second quarter. It says “all doses are offered at Moderna’s lowest tiered price.”“It is a great day for us,” the African Union special envoy on COVID-19, Strive Masiyiwa, told reporters, after African nations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Frontline workers thanked for pandemic efforts

Leaders of Northern Ireland’s five largest political parties addressed the Irish Congress of Trade Unions conference in Belfast. Frontline workers have been thanked by political leaders at a major trade union conference in Belfast. Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill was among representatives from Northern Ireland’s five largest parties addressing...
LABOR ISSUES
The Guardian

The Guardian

38K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy