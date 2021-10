US President Joe Biden on Tuesday threw his weight behind the struggling Democratic candidate in Virginia's closely watched election for governor, urging a crowd to defeat Republican "extremism." "You've had the courage and the wisdom to reject the extremism that has taken over the Republican Party all across America," Biden told the crowd in Arlington, a Virginia city in the Democrat-heavy suburbs of Washington, DC. "Today's Republican Party stands for nothing but just keep cutting taxes for the wealthy and the most powerful corporations."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 HOURS AGO