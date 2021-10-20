CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breer: Baker Mayfield injury "about managing it" than healing

 6 days ago
Albert Breer of MMQB joined Adam and Dustin on Wednesday's edition of Bull & Fox to talk about Case Keenum starting in place of Baker Mayfield on Thursday Night Football, the Deshaun Watson rumors swirling and much more!

