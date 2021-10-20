CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Week 8 Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week: Ian Cline

By Jack Taylor
WVNS
WVNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayucQ_0cXaAv0r00

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — When one player is able to consistently perform week in and week out,
It is hard not to take notice. Especially when they bounce back after having an off week. This describes the performance of our Rainelle Medical Center player of the week.

To say Ian Cline is deserving of the recognition this week is an understatement. The sophomore has outperformed expectations all season, and this week he outdid himself.

Rushing for 284 yards on 27 carries, Cline’s four touchdowns on the night pushed the Spartans to a much-needed victory over Ripley.

Not only did the win help put Greenbrier East on the right track for playoffs, but Cline’s performance is in the history books as the third-best single-game performance for the school.

“I mean I really wasn’t setting, my mindset was no records in my head or nothing, I was just coming out there and playing. When I heard the number it kind of shocked me in the huddle there after the game so yeah it kind of surprised me,” said Cline.

Cline said the trust his teammates and coaches placed on him as a younger leader on the team means the world.

Week 7 Rainelle Medical Center Player of the week – Zach Blevins

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#American Football#Spartans
kfornow.com

State Football Playoff Pairings Released

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 23)–Six Lincoln metro area football teams have reached the Nebraska State High School Football playoffs, as pairings were released on Saturday morning. In Class A, Lincoln East will be a No. 12 seed and play at No. 5 Gretna at 7pm on Friday, October 29. As of this time, KFOR is planning to broadcast the East/Gretna game, pending permission from Gretna athletic officials. Elsewhere, Lincoln Southeast will be a No. 10 seed and play at No. 7 Omaha Burke.
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama fans pile on LSU for returning tickets to Nov. 6 game

Alabama fans sure enjoyed the news that LSU has returned some of its visitors allotment of tickets ahead of the Nov. 6 game in Tuscaloosa. They unleashed a torrent of comments once Alabama announced the news. Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions:. “Roll Tide, what?”. “Weren’t there some...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
greensboro.com

HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:. How important is Hester to the resurgent Pirates? The 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior not only is Page’s leading rusher (719 yards on 105 carries) and scorer (15 TDs), he’s second among the Pirates in tackles (38), tackles for losses (9) and sacks (3.5). If Page hopes to knock off unbeaten Northern Guilford on Friday night at Marion Kirby Stadium, it will be imperative to keep Hester as fresh as possible on both sides of the ball against a Nighthawks team that wants to play at a quick tempo.
HIGH SCHOOL
brownwoodnews.com

Early Longhorns Football Week 7 Player of the Week

Head coach Daniel Price has chosen Tucker Hale as the Jerry’s Burgers and Shakes Early Longhorns Player of the Week for Week 7. The senior quarterback/defensive back recorded 8 tackles and passed for 38 yards, rushed for 24 yards and scored the only touchdown in relief of the injured Jaxyn Price in the Longhorns’ 48-7 loss to Jim Ned.
EARLY, TX
wtvy.com

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 7

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vote for our Week 7 Friday Night Football Player of the Week. G.W. Long RB Trevor Morris - 199 rushing yards & 2 TDs. Houston Academy QB Kadyn Mitchell - 271 total yards & 7 TDs. Enterprise RB Mykel Johnson - 228 total yards & 5...
DOTHAN, AL
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood Lions Football Week 7 Player of the Week

Head coach Sammy Burnett has chosen Chance Jones as the Triple T Grill Brownwood Lions Player of the Week for Week 7. The junior quarterback completed 10 of 18 passes for 123 yards with scoring tosses of 37 and 54 yards, while rushing for 33 yards and a 4-yard score – all with an injured thumb on his throwing hand – in the Lions’ 43-25 loss to Midlothian Heritage.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Bangs Dragons Football Week 7 Player of the Week

Head coach Kyle Maxfield has chosen Keygan Pitts as the Triple T Grill/Jerry’s Burgers and Shakes Bangs Dragons Player of the Week for Week 7. The junior receiver/linebacker finished with five tackles in Dragons’ 17-14 loss to Grape Creek. Pitts ranks in a tie for third place on the team with 21.5 tackles this season.
BANGS, TX
KSNT News

KU soccer player earns National Player of the Week

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Sophomore Brie Severns was named the National Player of the Week for Division I soccer by the United Soccer Coaches. Severns played a big role in helping the Jayhawks beat No. 23 Baylor and No. 9 West Virginia, scoring game-winners in both. It’s the first time in program history Kansas has beaten […]
LAWRENCE, KS
Virginian-Pilot

757Teamz Football Top 15: Oscar Smith stands at No. 1 as big matchups loom this week for ranked teams

Team, record (first-place votes), total points and last week’s rankings are included. 1. Oscar Smith, 6-1 (7), 105 Last week: 1 This week: vs. Western Branch, 7 p.m. Friday 2. Phoebus, 7-0, 97 Last week: 2 This week: vs. Gloucester at Darling Stadium, 7 p.m. Thursday 3. Green Run, 8-0, 92 Last week: 3 This week: at Cox, 6:30 p.m. Friday 4. Maury, 3-1, 84 Last week: 4 This week: vs. Booker T. ...
POQUOSON, VA
Andalusia Star News

Theus receives player of the week honor

Gage Theus was named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Special Teams Player of the Week Tuesday. The former Andalusia Bulldog kicker is in his first year at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas. Theus totaled 11 points for the Greyhounds in a Homecoming win over RPA College, 43-0, Saturday,...
ANDALUSIA, AL
Lootpress

Cast your vote for the Week 8 Lootpress Player of the Week

With all of the Week 8 action wrapped up it’s time to pick a Player of the Week. Ian Cline (Greenbrier East) – Cline ran the ball 27 times for 284 yards Friday in a 42-7 win over Ripley. The sophomore running back’s performance registered as the third-best single-game mark in program history. He put those yards to use, scoring four times in the win to keep East on the playoff track. Full Story.
FOOTBALL
WVNS

WVNS

618
Followers
347
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy