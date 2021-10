On October 18, in its second event of the fall, Apple announced the new generation of its own in-house processing chips: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. The chips build on the already impressive M1 processor released last year, which was the first to feature System-on-Chip (SoC) architecture, meaning all the different processing parts of a computer is included on one chip. This leads to faster processing, more efficiency, and reduced space taken up. The M1 Pro and M1 Max both feature many improvements over the original chip, which all mean good things for processing power. Let's take a look at what exciting improvements we'll be seeing.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO