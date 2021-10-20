The case for municipal sidewalk snow clearance in Chicago

The CTA‘s 2022 budget calls for the system’s biggest fare chance since 2013, slashing all pass prices and getting riding of the 25-cent charge for the first transfer. The budget calls for making temporary fare reductions for 1-Day, 3-Day and 7-Day passes permanent, while also reducing the prices for CTA/Pace 30-Day passes from $105 to $75 and reducing the price of CTA/Pace 7-Day Pass from $33 to $25. The budget also mentions potentially making other changes to simplify transfers between the CTA, Metra and Pace, as well as making a 30-Day Pass good for a specific month rather than 30 days from when it’s activated, although those changes would be contingent on the approval of the other transit agencies’ respective boards of directors.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO