Will Smith flick ‘King Richard’ will be closing film at 2021 New Orleans Film Festival

By Kenny Lopez
 6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Film Festival announced ‘King Richard’ starring Will Smith will be the Closing Film for the 2021 New Orleans Film Festival which takes place between November 5th and November 14th.

“King Richard” follows the journey of Richard Williams, the father of two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, Serena and Venus Williams. “King Richard” will close out the fest on November 14th.

For more information on the New Orleans Film Festival and for tickets, click HERE.

Individual screening tickets are now available to book by festival passholders and NOFS members at neworleansfilmfestival.org. Tickets will be available to the public on Tuesday, October 26th at noon.

