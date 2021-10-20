CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Parents of a 6-year-old girl killed at a theme park file a wrongful death lawsuit

By Jonathan Franklin
WEKU
WEKU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOcKQ_0cXa94kh00
Wongel Estifanos of Colorado Springs, Colo., died from her injuries on Sept. 5, 2021, after investigators said she fell 110 feet. She was visiting the amusement park during Labor Day weekend while on vacation with her family.

The parents of the 6-year-old Colorado girl who fell to her death at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs in September have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the amusement park.

In a copy of the lawsuit obtained by NPR, the family of 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos alleges there were at least two prior incidents at the amusement park where the ride operators failed to properly secure passengers on the Haunted Mine Drop: one in July 2018 and another in August 2019. In both cases, operators were alerted by passengers and returned to buckle the belts.

The suit says the park owners didn't inform the family about the previous incidents but they found out from news reports.

According to the lawsuit, the family says Wongel's uncle accompanied her and other family members on the ride, in which the uncle "specifically observed" the ride operators interacting with her.

The lawsuit says the uncle "trusted" ride operators were properly securing the girl on the ride.

However once the ride came to a stop and reached the bottom, the uncle was "stricken with terror" to see that she was not in her seat, according to the lawsuit.

The family says they're demanding a jury trial along with wrongful death damages for emotional stress, funeral expenses and financial losses.

Last month in a report from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, state investigators say the child was not properly buckled on the ride. The report says she was sitting on top of two seat belts previously buckled instead of wearing them properly across her lap.

In the report, state investigators also said an alarm system warned workers of the issue, but two of the workers, who had been hired within the past two months, weren't properly trained to fix the issue.

One of the workers reset the system and began to dispatch the ride, investigators said.

Wongel of Colorado Springs, Colo., died from her injuries on Sept. 5 after investigators said she fell 110 feet. She was visiting the amusement park during Labor Day weekend while on vacation with her family.

The Haunted Mine Drop, which opened in July 2017, is referred to as the first drop ride to go underground, dropping riders 110 feet inside of Iron Mountain.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park declined to comment but extended its condolences to the family.

Comments / 7

Twister
5d ago

When My Wife And I Took Our Children On Rides, WE ALWAYS Made Sure That They Were Secured Properly! We NEVER TRUSTED Those Minimum Wage Teen Workers!!!

Reply(1)
10
J B
5d ago

What an awful and tragic story. This poor beautiful little girl gone over such negligence. Truly horrific.

Reply
5
Related
People

Family Files $70M Lawsuit Over 14-Year-Old Girl's Drowning Death Under Pool Cover at Swim Practice

The family of a teenage girl who died in 2019 after drowning in an Oregon pool has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Nabila Maazouz, a 14-year-old freshman at Oregon Episcopal School and member of the Liberty High School swim team, was found dead under a pool cover on Nov. 20 following practice, according to the complaint filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court by her family's attorney.
HILLSBORO, OR
Complex

Mother of 14-Year-Old Girl Who Drowned After Swim Practice Files $70 Million Lawsuit

The mother of an Oregon teenager who drowned after a swim practice in 2019 has filed a $70 million wrongful death lawsuit. Nabila Maazouz, a 14-year-old freshman at Oregon Episcopal School and member of the Liberty High School swim team, was found dead under a pool cover at Hillsboro’s Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center after a team practice on Nov. 20, 2019.
HILLSBORO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
news4sanantonio.com

Family sues amusement park over 6-year-old girl's death

In Colorado, a family has filed a wrongful death legal action against the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, the parents say the park's negligence on its 'Haunted Mine Drop' ride resulted in the death of their 6-year-old daughter. "The family is crushed,” said the family’s attorney...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Wongel Estifanos’ Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Wongel Estifanos died on the Haunted Mine Drop on Sept. 5. (credit: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park) The report on the investigation states that the fatal accident was the result of multiple operator errors, including the failure to make sure that the child was restrained. The investigation revealed that Wongel was not belted into the restraint system when the ride was dispatched. One of the operators did not prepare the seatbelts before allowing Wongel and the other passengers to be seated. The little girl sat on top of the still locked seatbelts on a previously unoccupied seat. (credit: Bemni...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Marcano family files wrongful death lawsuit, asks deputy to resign

The disappearance and slaying of 19-year-old college student Miya Marcano inspired movements of activism and legal action. Marcano's family lawyer, Daryl K. Washington, said he's representing the family to ensure all possible was done for the security and search of the young woman. "Miya was failed by officials who had...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Wrongful Death Lawsuit#Labor Day Weekend#Npr
New York Post

Texas man beat 2-year-old girl to death for putting shoes on wrong feet

A Texas man will spend the rest of his life in prison for beating his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter to death after the little girl put her shoes on the wrong feet. Jadin Nunez, 27, was sentenced in Bell County last week after a jury found him guilty of murdering Shannah McAlpine back in 2019, the Killeen Daily Herald reports.
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

Leopard Drags 6-Year-Old Child Into Forest In Front Of His Parents, Mauls Kid To Death

In a case of human-wildlife conflict in India, a 6-year-old child was mauled to death by a leopard after dragging him into a forest area right in front of his parents. The boy, identified as Abinash Ganda, was returning from a temple along with his family when the leopard attacked him. The incident took place Tuesday in a village in the central state of Chhattisgarh.
ANIMALS
The Blade

Parents plead not guilty in death of 3-month old child

Two Toledo parents pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court to their alleged roles in their 3-month-old child’s starving death. Paulina Marx, also known by her maiden name, Paulina Valdivia, 24, formerly of the 1500 block of Amesbury Road, and her husband, Matthew Marx, 30, of the same address, were each indicted Sept. 14 on single counts of reckless homicide and two counts of endangering children.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
International Business Times

Father Allegedly Drowns 2-Month-Old Daughter Because She Didn't Resemble Anyone In The Family

In a shocking incident, a man in India was arrested for allegedly drowning his 2-month-old baby girl because he felt the child was not his. The man suspected his wife of having an affair because the child, according to him, did not resemble anyone in the family. The police arrested the suspect, identified only as Mallikarjuna, hailing from the state of Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, reported The News Minute.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Man plunges nine stories from NJ high-rise, lands on BMW — and survives

A man plunged nine stories from a high-rise in Jersey City, New Jersey, landed on a BMW — and miraculously survived, according to officials and a witness. The 31-year-old crashed through the roof of the black Beemer 330i parked below 26 Journal Square at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, then stood up with his right arm dangling at his side and asked, “What happened?” onlooker Christina Smith, 21, told The Post.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CrimeOnline

Woman Who Fell to Her Death With Child at Petco Park Had Gotten Engaged That Day: Report

Authorities in California have identified the mother and son who fell to their deaths this weekend during a San Diego Padres game at Petco National Park. According to the New York Post, the victims have been identified as 40-year-old Raquel Wilkins and her 2-year-old son Denzel Browning-Wilkins. As previously reported, investigators initially said the deaths appeared suspicious, but it remains unclear why, and no one has been charged in connection to the deaths.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Woman says she has DNA to show she was 7-year-old child who went missing 21 years ago

A woman in Indiana has said she has the DNA evidence to prove that she is Brittany Williams, a seven-year-old child who went missing from a foster home in 2000 with AIDS.Katlynn Stevenson, who says she has the results from a DNA test to prove that she is Brittany, told NBC12 News in an interview that she was the seven-year-old old, who officials “weren’t looking in the right state” for. Brittany was thought to have run away from her foster home in Henrico County, Virginia, which was run by Kim Parker – who told officials she had sent Brittany to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
heraldsun.com

A girl wet herself in class. Her NC mom says a teacher violated the child’s human rights

A parent told the Durham school board Thursday night a teacher violated her daughter’s basic, human rights last month by not letting her use the bathroom. Shelecia Dixon said her 12-year-old daughter wet herself at Neal Middle School on Sept. 27 after a teacher refused to let students leave the sixth-grade classroom because of the class’s behavior with a substitute teacher the week before.
DURHAM, NC
International Business Times

Leopard Drags 4-Year-Old Child Away In Front Of Family, Victim's Half-Eaten Body Found

A leopard reportedly mauled a 4-year-old girl to death after dragging her away while she was playing outside her house in India. The child lived with her family in the city of Nashik, in the western state of Maharashtra. Villagers and forest department officials searched for the girl after they were notified a leopard dragged her away Sunday night. The child’s family said she was taken away in the blink of an eye and the animal disappeared into the forest, UNI India reported.
ANIMALS
Chattanooga Daily News

While high on meth, woman stabbed and killed her boyfriend ‘when he tried to hug her’

According to the police officials, the 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged on Wednesday. Prosecutors say she now faces a third-degree murder charge for stabbing a man to death back in April 2021. She allegedly stabbed the victim in the heart following an argument over food on April 8, then said that the stabbing was an accident and that the victim was just “trying to hug her.” Court documents show that she is a mother to a 4-year-old girl.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy