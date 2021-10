Fifth Judicial District Judge Mark Thompson allegedly threatened a community member with a rifle, according to court documents released Wednesday. On Saturday, Oct. 16, the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office charged Thompson with a single count of felony menacing stemming from an incident in July. A criminal complaint was released to the public Wednesday afternoon, but the document provided no new details about how the incident unfolded aside from the type of weapon with which Thompson is accused of threatening someone.

