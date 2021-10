Some Halo Infinite comparison shots are doing the rounds that highlight just how far the game's visuals have come since its E3 2019 trailer. Following today's Halo Infinite campaign gameplay trailer, which included a few scenes from the game's E3 2019 trailer, Twitter user Shinobi602 shared a number of screenshots comparing the visuals from two years ago to today. You don't have to look very closely to see substantial improvements in lighting and textures, which is to be expected in any game two years closer to launch, but it's particularly significant here considering past scrutiny over Halo Infinite's visuals.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO