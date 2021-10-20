Audubon lawsuit over Quivira Wildlife Refuge water dismissed

(CBS4) – A federal judge granted a request by the Douglas County School District for a temporary restraining order to block new relaxed mask rules imposed by the county’s Board of Health. The judge said early Tuesday afternoon that the district proved the relaxed rules would create irreparable harm. The debate over face mask requirements in Douglas County Schools moved to U.S District Court this month. Attorneys for the school district, on behalf of students with disabilities, asked the judge to temporarily halt the relaxation of rules put in place earlier this month by the newly created board. They feared the declining...

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO