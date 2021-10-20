Audubon lawsuit over Quivira Wildlife Refuge water dismissed

A lawsuit filed by the Audubon of Kansas against the state claiming it failed to protect water rights that supply the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge was dismissed by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Teeter. Teeter in her ruling granted motions to dismiss all claims made by Audobon of Kansas’ suit...
Finding an equitable solution to what becomes of Quivira National Wildlife Refuge and its impact on the central Kansas water table is once again on the table. This week, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Audubon of Kansas to honor the senior water rights of the 22,000-acre refuge.
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Audubon of Kansas over water rights at the Quivira Wildlife Refuge in central Kansas. Audubon sued the U.S. Department of Interior and other federal and state agencies in January, alleging they had not protected senior water rights at the 22,135-acre refuge near the town of Stafford.
JACKSON, Miss. — Two new lawsuits claim hundreds of children have been exposed to dangerous lead levels through the drinking water in Mississippi’s capital city. Jackson has been facing water system problems for years. One lawsuit represents one child, and the other seeks to be a class action. The suits...
This small Missouri town of roughly 1,650 people struggles with a problem confronting larger communities across the nation — what to do about the people living on its streets. Only in Adrian, just a 45 minute drive south of Kansas City, some of the homeless are not sleeping on the...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a lawsuit against Gov. Henry McMaster over his early exit from federal unemployment programs providing extra money to residents during the pandemic. The unanimous opinion upheld State Circuit Judge Lawton McIntosh's August dismissal of the suit brought by...
The City of Jackson and other government officials have been sued over the city’s drinking water, claiming that the water has been contaminated with toxic lead. More than 600 Jackson children were listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which claims that the children’s constitutional rights were violated. The lead attorney...
GREELEY — A lawsuit Banner Health filed against the city of Greeley and several current and former city staffers on Aug. 30 was dismissed on Sept. 28 at Banner’s request. BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!. BizWest is accepting nominations for the...
A contempt-of-court hearing for Wayne County dog breeder Daniel Gingerich has been rescheduled for Nov. 1 due to settlement negotiations between Gingerich and federal officials. Gingerich had been scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday to argue why he shouldn’t be held in contempt and have his 453 dogs seized by the government. He is […]
The post ‘Substantive’ settlement talks underway in Iowa puppy mill case appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
(CBS4) – A federal judge granted a request by the Douglas County School District for a temporary restraining order to block new relaxed mask rules imposed by the county’s Board of Health. The judge said early Tuesday afternoon that the district proved the relaxed rules would create irreparable harm.
The debate over face mask requirements in Douglas County Schools moved to U.S District Court this month. Attorneys for the school district, on behalf of students with disabilities, asked the judge to temporarily halt the relaxation of rules put in place earlier this month by the newly created board.
They feared the declining...
On Tuesday afternoon, a leading far-right advocacy group with a militia arm in Colorado issued an “urgent” call to action to its members to flood a school board meeting in Douglas County to oppose mask mandates. In an email to supporters, FEC United said that the Douglas County School Board’s...
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A court fight between Enterprise Products, which mandated employees must wear masks and get COVID-19 vaccines, and a longtime employee who refused to do either and was denied a religious exemption, took a smaller step than anticipated last week. The Oct. 13 hearing before 9th District Court...
Take a walk in nature and get connected to the natural world during National Wildlife Refuge Week, October 10-16, 2021. Celebrate your access to a wide range of outdoor recreation opportunities on the nation’s largest network of public lands dedicated to wildlife conservation, the National Wildlife Refuge System, managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge in San Francisco on Wednesday threw out a lawsuit claiming the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to update records used to gauge the health of Pacific walruses and other marine mammals, leaving the animals more vulnerable to commercial activities. Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph...
A lawsuit filed against Florida online sports betting in the state has been dismissed by a northern district of Florida Tallahassee Division judge, but a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. still remains and will be heard on Friday, Nov. 5. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor dismissed the suit on Monday,...
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education is taking seriously the threat of withholding money from the Broward and Alachua counties’ school districts over their mask policies.
The Florida State Board of Education has ordered a reduction in state education aid to both school districts by the amount each receives as a federal Project SAFE grant award. Project SAFE is a federal grant program intended to help school districts improve student safety and well-being by advancing strategies to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools.
In a letter to the state education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Ian Rosenblum, U.S. Department of Education...
“To conserve, protect, and enhance.” In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt would establish Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge. A threshold for iconic coastal American species, this Florida refuge along the Atlantic coast was only the beginning. From this single locale, the National Wildlife Refuge System would blossom. It’s the heart of...
Comments / 0