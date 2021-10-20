CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JSO: Officer fired at wanted suspect, suspect then shoots & kills himself in Hyde Park

By Bailey Husker, Action News Jax
 6 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of San Juan Avenue and Jammes Road.

No officers have been injured, according to JSO. The involved suspect is deceased.

UPDATE 8:50 p.m.

A man wanted with multiple warrants shot and killed himself after an officer fired at him inside a car Wednesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said SWAT officers were notified that the wanted suspect was in a car in the 6300 block of San Juan Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and conducted surveillance of the area, then blocked the vehicle in.

When approaching the car, the wanted suspect pulled out a handgun, and an officer fired one round at the suspect.

After the officer had fired one round, JSO said the suspect put the handgun to their head and shot and killed himself.

The officer’s bullet did not strike the suspect.

There was another person in the car. JSO said they were taken into custody for questioning but were not arrested.

The wanted suspect had multiple warrants out for his arrest, including two for grand theft, one for auto theft, one for aggravated fleeing and alluding, and one for driving while license suspended. It is not clear if there were any other warrants out for his arrest at this time.

JSO said once the next of kin is notified, they will release the identity of the suspect.

UPDATE 7:48 p.m.: Police are expected to hold a briefing with additional details at 8:30 p.m.

UPDATE 7:45 p.m.: As of 7:27 p.m. the JSO command center vehicle arrived. The investigation is near the Shut Em Down restaurant.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

