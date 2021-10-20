ISU Football set for Homecoming

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores will host Youngstown State on Saturday for Homecoming, which has been a long time coming. The Sycamores did not have a fall season in 2020 due to the pandemic. The last time they had a Homecoming game was October 12th, 2019 which was a 20-10 victory over Western Illinois. Game time is set for this Saturday at 1 pm at Memorial Stadium.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.