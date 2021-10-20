CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISU Football set for Homecoming

By Omar Tellow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vql12_0cXa8A0100

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores will host Youngstown State on Saturday for Homecoming, which has been a long time coming. The Sycamores did not have a fall season in 2020 due to the pandemic. The last time they had a Homecoming game was October 12th, 2019 which was a 20-10 victory over Western Illinois. Game time is set for this Saturday at 1 pm at Memorial Stadium.

ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

