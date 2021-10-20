CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Black representation on Fortune 500 boards spiked in 2020

By Aman Kidwai
Fortune
Fortune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBQZ8_0cXa7orU00

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

Fortune 500 companies added 425 new board directors in 2020, showing a large rise in new Black directors, although other underrepresented groups saw little or no progress, according to research by executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles.

The share of new Black directors rose from 10% in 2019 to 28% in 2020. The share of new Latinx directors decreased by one percent and the share of female directors decreased three percent. As a result, Heidrick & Struggles shifted its forecast for gender equality among new Fortune 500 board appointments from 2022 to 2023.

“These smaller shifts among various aspects of diversity suggest that, at least on the margins, some boards are making trade-offs among diverse candidates based on where society is focusing in terms of diversity, rather than strategically considering what types of diversity will add the most value to the board over time,” the report said.

2020 also noted a sharp decrease in the representation of current or former CFOs and CEOs taking new board seats, from 62% to 51%, as well as a five-year low in seats filled by people with prior board experience. The share of new directors taking on multiple seats in a year has also fallen, from 4% to 2.4% over the past three years.

The push for wider professional backgrounds and fresher faces is also enabling greater diversity among this group, as many new areas, such as talent strategy and cybersecurity, are now entrenched as boardroom issues.

Never miss a story about diversity and inclusion

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

“A clear priority for boards this year is helping corporate leaders navigate a hybrid, still-uncertain return to offices,” the report stated. “We expect to see boards adding more people with expertise in technology and HR, as well as continuing to build the wide range of commercial expertise they focused on in 2020.”

Heidrick & Struggles also noted that the number of board directors hired in a given year is trending upward and that new seats may also become available to help address shareholder activism.

“There may be a rise in activist activity as economies reopen,” they wrote, “leading many boards to want to add expertise in capital allocation as well.”

More must-read business news and analysis from Fortune:

  • China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.
  • What you need to know about the Delta Plus COVID variant and the danger it poses
  • Mortgage rates may spike 30% next year, according to a new forecast
  • How high Goldman Sachs predicts home prices will go in 2022
  • 4 things to know about stimulus checks in 2022 and beyond

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Highlighting the startups that are eager to make an impact

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. For seven years, Fortune has focused on companies working to address some of society’s thorniest problems in its annual Change the World list. And for five years, we have encouraged companies to maximize their social, as well as their financial, returns through our CEO Initiative. These are, for the most part, companies that have already achieved the scale to make a sizable difference.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Great workplace design can combat the ‘Great Resignation’

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As we all navigate the ongoing uncertainty of getting back to work during a lingering pandemic, many companies are seeing greater turnover than ever before in their staff. Organizations of all kinds are experiencing the effects of what some have called the “Great Resignation.” And according to a survey by PwC of 1,000 U.S. workers, some 65% are looking for a new job.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Fortune

The Great Resignation is no joke

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The economy is bigger now than it was before the pandemic struck. However, we're down 5 million U.S. workers from pre-crisis levels. The answer to that worker shortage is perplexing. Can it be pinpointed on COVID-19 spurred-retirements? Or are workers simply giving up on, well, work? Regardless, it's translating into remaining staffers taking on more responsibilities—which, of course, is only adding to burnout issues.
BUSINESS
phillytrib.com

White people have a monopoly on 'sin' industries. It's time to change that.

It’s one of the basic truths of American capitalism — and it comes from Chris Rock’s 2004 stand-up comedy special. In his routine, Rock riffs that Black people can prosper in this country only so long as nobody gets hurt. As for the people in charge of industries such as tobacco and alcohol that have been central to our nation’s history and economy, despite profiting from social pain? “It’s all right, because it’s all White.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Female Directors#Fortune Daily#Heidrick Struggles#Latinx
fortworthbusiness.com

Board names interim president for Black chamber

The Board of Directors of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce (FWMBCC) has voted to name Sultan Cole the interim president of the organization as it begins a search for a permanent CEO to replace the late Devoyd “Dee” Jennings who died in July. Cole, who has been...
FORT WORTH, TX
wxxinews.org

Foodlink employees demand union representation

For exactly one year, Foodlink Advocacy specialist Tom Silva and a few dozen of his co-workers have been working on a plan to unionize their workplace. “We believe that having a union in the workplace, that gives people a real voice, a legally protected process to discuss the terms of our employment will make it easier for us to stick around,” said Silva. "It will make it easier to find their place in the workplace and will make it easier to for them to invest here in the long term.”
LABOR ISSUES
martechseries.com

Nielsen’s 2021 African American Consumer Report Explores the Influence of Black Culture on Content and Media Trends and the Representation of the Collective Black Community

New data shows African Americans spend more time consuming media than any other group, yet there continues to be a lack of representation of the collective Black community. Nielsen continues to dedicate itself to telling the story of the power of Black audiences, their diversity, and the representation of the collective Black community. According to “Seeing and Believing: Meeting Black audience demand for representation that matters,” the newest report in Nielsen’s Diverse Intelligence Series, the U.S. Black population has a complex and powerful legacy that continues to shape countries and cultures around the world. Yet, when it comes to representation in media, the complexity that creates the richness of their experience is often lost, and when present, undervalued.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
Fortune

CEO expectations are changing—thanks, Delta

We have a new CEO poll out this morning, done in partnership with Deloitte. Three things stand out for me in the results:. 1) CEO expectations for the current year have changed significantly since we polled in early June. At that time, 53% said they expected that the “business effects of the pandemic will be over for their organization” by the end of 2021. Now, only 11% expect the effects to be gone by year-end. (Thank you, Delta variant.) Another 23% say the effects of the pandemic will be over by mid-2022, and an additional 35% say by the end of 2022.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Black Americans, Women Make Big Strides on Top U.S. Corporate Boards -Report

(Reuters) - Black people made record-breaking gains over the last year in securing seats on boards of S&P 500 companies, while women came close to accounting for a third of corporate directors, according to a report from executive search firm Spencer Stuart released on Tuesday. Ethnic and racial minorities accounted...
ECONOMY
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Exploratorium’s Latinx Engineering Day Boosts Representation

Latinx Engineering Day took place at the Exploratorium in San Francisco on September 26, 2021. It included a panel of many renowned Latinx engineers who gave speeches about their careers, journeys, and achievements. The event started with an introduction by the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), an organization dedicated to increasing the involvement and representation of Hispanic and Latinx people in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) fields.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fortune

Leaders can’t let fear of cancel culture stop them from being social

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Few things can crush a career faster than one stupid or mean tweet. Just ask the fashion executive who pitched his spring collection by citing violent political protests, or the communications chief who wisecracked about AIDS, or the CFO who promoted unreleased company financial information on his personal Twitter and Facebook.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Meet 20 (small) companies looking to save the future of ESG

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Small things can make a big difference. While the adage is usually wielded in the context of changing habits for the better, it...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Leadership equity can change the way your company innovates

This is the web version of raceAhead, Fortune’s daily newsletter on race, culture, and inclusive leadership. To get it delivered daily to your inbox, sign up here. Alan Murray and I caught up recently with Stephen Bailey, the CEO and co-founder of online leadership development company ExecOnline, on our Leadership Next podcast. Bailey, who affably describes himself as a “recovering lawyer,” has become a go-to resource for me, in part because of what I perceive to be his distinctive theory of change he calls “leadership equity.” At the heart of the issue was what he saw as the fundamental “wink and nod” aspect of leadership development, that despite all sort of elaborate and expensive fast track and high potential programs, the same sorts of people were tapped or poached for stretch assignments and leadership investment. His idea: If you provide an equitable path to development, both diversity stats and business outcomes will improve, and along with it, the world.
ECONOMY
Daily Progress

Hospitality industry representation on Charlottesville area tourism board could double

More hospitality industry representatives could soon be appointed to the local tourism board, after some have asked for more representation on the board. The Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors recommended at its meeting Monday that four board seats currently filled by elected officials and government administrators be changed to tourism industry related representatives appointed by the city and county.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Fortune

Consulting giant KPMG ups 401(k) plans and other perks to retain workers

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Consulting giant KPMG announced on Monday it would beef up employee 401(k) benefits to attract and keep workers—as more employers rethink benefits amid labor shortages. KPMG’s changes, which will affect 34,000 U.S. employees, will freeze...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Biden releases 'gender equity' plan that calls for eliminating cash bail

President Biden's plan to promote gender equity includes a proposal to eliminate cash bail for suspects, despite a rise in violent crime across the country. "We are also committed to increasing federal oversight and accountability for police departments and prosecutors’ offices to address systemic misconduct, including gender bias and sexual misconduct," reads part of a 42-page White House report entitled the National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality. "And we will work to end cash bail and reform our pretrial system, recognizing the harm these processes cause, particularly for Black women and families."
POLITICS
Fortune

No matter how bad the Facebook whistleblower allegations get, Mark Zuckerberg remains untouchable

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. If it feels as if the bad news can’t stop flowing for Mark Zuckerberg, just wait: There are apparently six more weeks’ worth of documents and articles still to come in the “Facebook Papers” torrent. But will the constant negative press have any serious consequences for the company’s CEO? Don't bet on it.
INTERNET
Fortune

Fortune

57K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy