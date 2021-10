Whether it's a piece of produce that's gotten a little too soft or a package of meat that's past its expiration date, throwing away food can feel downright wasteful. However, in some situations, doing so is the only way to ensure that what you're eating is safe. Sadly, that's the case with four foods from one company right now, and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is advising anyone who purchased them to toss them immediately.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO