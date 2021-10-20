CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Natick, MA

Parents soon facing decision time on pediatric vaccination

By Jim Morelli, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fg3Pq_0cXa5pZP00

NATICK, Mass. — It is a decision no parent waiting in the pick-up line outside the Bennett-Hemenway Elementary School probably ever imagined they would have to make: Do I allow my young child to get an unapproved drug to prevent an illness unlikely to make them very sick?

The drug, of course, is Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Next week, an FDA Advisory Committee will consider whether to recommend Emergency Use Authorization for a pediatric version of the injection.

“We’re a little worried about side effects,” said a mother of three. “But I think the science proves it’s something that we need to do, at least for my kids.”

“It was fine for me, fine for people in my family,” said a father of two. “Obviously no one’s body’s the same. So, we’ll have to see what happens. But I think overall it’s okay.”

The Biden administration is banking on millions of families feeling the same way. It’s stockpiled enough pediatric doses to immunize all 28 million Americans ages 5 to 11, even though surveys indicate only about half that number are leaning towards vaccination.

The White House also laid out a logistical plan to distribute the vaccine to clinics, schools and pediatric offices, basically to be ready to go once the FDA grants Pfizer approval for emergency use.

But the pediatric version of the vaccine is nearing market at a time when pediatric cases of COVID, nationwide – while still relatively high – are plummeting. After reaching a high the week of September 2, at a little more than 250,000 infections, weekly cases have now fallen to almost half that, around 130,000.

Some doctors fear the declining numbers could lull parents into thinking COVID vaccination for kids is unnecessary, especially when you consider the low hospitalization and mortality rates associated with kids. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported 0.8% of pediatric COVID cases required hospital admission. That’s a 40% drop from a year ago. And the mortality rate has held steady at a very small .01%.

But Dr. Katrina Byrd, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, said the small numbers hide a larger problem: a COVID complication known as MIS-C. That’s why she’s urging parents to get their kids vaccinated.

“I’ve seen this virus really hit kids hard,” Byrd said. “Sometimes kids will get COVID -19 and either have no symptoms or maybe just a little cough and be sick for a day or so. And then come back up to eight weeks later severely sick in the hospital.”

And the problem, Byrd said, is that no one can predict which kids will come down with serious illness either after the fact or during the primary infection.

Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts

>> Complete Covid-19 vaccine coverage

RESOURCES:

- Complete local and national coronavirus coverage here

- Follow us on Facebook and Twitter | Watch Boston 25 NOW

- Download our free apps for your phone and smart TV

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Push in Washington to increase resources for families who endure pregnancy loss

WASHINGTON — New legislation on Capitol Hill aims to raise awareness and compassion about a very personal experience that so many families share. The March of Dimes estimates 10-15 percent of all pregnancies end in miscarriage. October is pregnancy loss awareness month. Boston 25 News anchor Kerry Kavanaugh is spotlighting a Hyde Park mother’s story of loss and healing plus the legislation in the works in Washington to better support these families.
WASHINGTON, DC
Boston 25 News WFXT

DESE extends mask mandate for MA public schools

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced Tuesday that the mask requirement for all K-12 public schools in Massachusetts will be extended through at least January 15, 2022. The mandate was previously set through at least November 1, when Commissioner Jeffrey Riley was going to consult...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Meatpacker Tyson: Mandate led 96% of workers to get vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Meatpacking giant Tyson Foods says more than 96% of its workers have been vaccinated ahead of the company's Nov. 1 deadline for them to do so. The company based in Springdale, Arkansas, said the number of its 120,000 workers who have been vaccinated has nearly doubled since it announced its mandate on Aug. 3. At that point, only 50% of Tyson workers had been vaccinated.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Natick, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Natick, MA
Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
City
Natick, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

California county closes In-N-Out over vaccine verification

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. — (AP) — Another California county closed down an In-N-Out restaurant on Tuesday because the popular burger chain refuses to enforce COVID-19 vaccination rules. Contra Costa County health officials indefinitely shut the Pleasant Hill restaurant after it ignored repeated warnings to verify that customers who wanted to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
61K+
Followers
73K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy