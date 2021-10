In addition to the noted annual increase in investor purchase activity, RealtyTrac’s Fall 2021 Investor Purchase Report shows that investors are typically paying less for homes than consumer homebuyers, and that investors continue to pay for most of their purchases with cash. While the year-over-year percentage of investor purchases rose, the investor purchase share remained virtually the same as the previous quarter with investors accounting for 15.4% of all purchases in Q2 2021, compared with 15.9% in Q1 2021.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO