A win is a win and all wins should be enjoyed. That is the message that Chris Larkey wants his team to really take away from their victory on the road at Whitley County on Friday. The 14-8 win was not the prettiest game the Jaguars have put together this year, but it was a win and Larkey and his crew will take it.

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO