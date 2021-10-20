Need a Halloween costume on a budget? Check out your local thrift store

One of the joys of having a child who has “aged out” of conventional kiddie Halloween, is that we are not longer in the throws of the panic that is “Who/what are we going to be this year” that begins in earnest on October 1. Luckily, with us, we were lucky. Whatever superhero movie had come out that summer, chances are that is who our son wanted to be. Not to say it couldn’t be costly (I just stopped asking). That leads me to Sydney Allen (@sydneyallen10 on TikTok) who, in :30, runs the gamut of hero costumes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe-all of which are homemade.

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO