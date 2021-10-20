Human Rights Watch report details abuse by Cuban government

In the report, the UN Working Group on Enforced and Involuntary Disappearances documented Turkey’s use of illegal transnational transfers, a term used to refer to enforced disappearances, abductions, expulsions, deportations, and forced returns of people from outside Turkey. The report named Turkey as conducting more than half of the past year’s enforced disappearances, by which the government kidnapped dissidents residing in various countries around the world under the guise of anti-terror operations.

